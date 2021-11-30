Bank of Marin hires Deepak Bhakoo as commercial banking manager

Deepak Bhakoo has been hired by Bank of Marin as senior vice president and commercial banking sales manager.

Bhakoo will oversee the its commercial banking growth initiatives spanning Northern California from the San Francisco Bay Area to greater Sacramento, the Novato-based institution announced. He has nearly 20 years of commercial banking knowledge.

“We are thrilled to have Deepak join our senior leadership team. He will coordinate a strategic and rigorous approach to developing strong banking relationships throughout our expanded footprint,” stated CEO Tim Myers. “His experience and presence in the Sacramento area, coupled with the strength of our existing team, will enhance our new client acquisition efforts in that critical market. His relevant experience and chemistry with our team is what makes him the right person for this dynamic role.”

Bhakoo has an undergraduate degree from Golden Gate University and is continuing his graduate education with Pacific Coast Graduate Banking School at the University of Washington.