Bank of Marin names Misako Stewart chief credit officer

Misako Stewart, currently senior vice president, senior credit manager for Bank of Marin, has been named chief credit officer and vice president for the bank.

Stewart will transition into the job currently held by Beth Reizman, executive vice president and chief credit officer. The Novato-based institution stated Reizman is retiring in January but will step down from her role as chief credit officer at the end of September but remain on staff at Bank of Marin “to facilitate a smooth transition of duties to her successor.”

Stewart started with Bank of Marin in 2013 as a commercial banking manager and was named senior credit manager in commercial banking in 2018.

“Under Beth’s leadership, Bank of Marin has maintained an unwavering commitment to balancing a strong credit culture and relationship banking, leading us to be one of the premier community banks in California. We are grateful for all that she has contributed to our team, our community and the bank’s long-term success,” said Russell A. Colombo, CEO. “We ensure that commitment remains unbroken with Misako Stewart as our next chief credit officer. She brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to the job.”

Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). It has 31 branches and has commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Earlier this month, the Journal reported it had completed the acquisition of American River Bank.