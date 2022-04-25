Bank of Marin Q1 earnings rise 17%

The parent company of Bank of Marin on Monday reported first-quarter earnings grew nearly 17% from a year before, and lending activity for the commercial institution reached the highest first-quarter level in six years.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) reported quarterly net income of $10.47 million, up from $8.95 million a year before and $9.71 million at the end of 2021.

Bank officials partly attributed the quarterly results to the merger with Sacramento-region-oriented American River Bank, completed in August, and the ramping up of the lending team.

“With our expanded footprint and talent pool, we have generated robust loan production in the quarter, marking our strongest first quarter in six years and continuing the momentum from Q4 in 2021,” CEO Tim Myers said on a conference call Monday.

Loan originations in Q1 were $49.8 million, up from $25.3 million a year before, excluding federally backed pandemic-relief financing, and topping $29 million in Q1 2016. New loans totaled $80 million in the last quarter of 2021.

The institution in the first quarter of last year funded $119.5 million in Paycheck ProPP loans originated in the first quarter of 2021). Non-PPP loan payoffs were $49.3 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $72.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $34.6 million for first quarter of 2021

Myers told the Business Journal that the pandemic prevented the in-person meetings with business owners that has characterized the institution’s approach to lending. The return of such get-togethers plus new lending team members led to a ramp-up in lending activity in the second half of last year and into this year.

Assets totaled $4.33 billion at the end of the first quarter, including deposits of $3.86 billion.