Bank of Marin Q3 earnings rise 10%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) reported third-quarter profit of $12.2 million.

That was up 10% from $11 .1 million a year before for the Novato-based bank holding company. Quarterly earnings per share were 76 cents, beating the average estimate of of 74 cents from four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

“Our strong third quarter results highlighted our unwavering commitment to disciplined fundamentals, which drove solid loan originations, excellent credit quality, and improved efficiency,” said Tim Myers, president and CEO in the Oct. 24 announcement. “Our relationship banking model has yielded a loyal customer base, providing robust core deposits that allow us to generate steady loan production and keep funding costs low.”

The company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.4 million.

The board of directors declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable Nov. 14 to shareholders as of Nov. 7. It’s the institution’s 70th consecutive quarterly dividend, the company said.

Assets totaled $4.35 billion at quarter end, up a half-percent from the second quarter. Of that loans were $2.16 billion, down slightly. Deposits totaled $3.9 billion, up 1.8% from $3.83 billion.