Bank of Marin Q3 net income slips 30% on merger costs, but execs see promise of long-term growth

Costs connected with its acquisition of American River Bank earlier this year caused its net income to dip in the third quarter, Bank of Marin stated Monday.

The Novato-based financial institution reported $5.28 million net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $7.49 million in the same quarter in 2020.

The news follows second-quarter results in which Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) reported a gain of $4 million in net income for the previous quarter ending June 30.

The latest earnings report comes within a week of the retirement of longtime CEO Russell Colombo, 69, effective Oct. 31. Colombo told the Business Journal the departure is “bittersweet,” given his 17 years with Bank of Marin and 29 more in the banking industry.

“It’s time,” said Colombo, who delayed his retirement during the pandemic to guide the bank through its recovery. Still, he added the bank lies in “good hands” with Chief Operating Officer and President Tim Myers’s taking over the helm.

Myers has overseen Bank of Marin’s merger with Rancho Cordova-based American River Bank, finalized in August at a value of $125 million. The purchase was initially announced in mid-April. Bank of Marin’s total assets at the end of the third quarter were $4.26 billion.

The merger brought about combined loan balances of $2.31 billion in this past quarter, up from $2.1 billion in the same period in 2020. Of that, outstanding Paycheck Protection Program loans administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration amounted to $164.8 million, a $83.4 million drop from the second quarter. Collectively, Bank of Marin and American River Bank have 3,556 PPP loans totaling $550.3 million after two rounds of funding.

With the acquisition come one-time conversion costs and other associated expenses related to employees and vendors, which may require the cancellation of contracts if there’s duplication. Other “hidden” costs include administrative equipment such as differing processing systems, Colombo pointed out.

All told, the bank faced one-time, temporary and ongoing acquisition costs that range from investment and legal fees to the elimination of vendor contracts that will continue into 2022. The pickup of staff assigned to 10 new locations will also be incorporated into future balance sheets. The merger at this point reduced net income by $3.92 million, according to the bank’s executives and the latest financial report.

Tani Girton, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told the Business Journal the bank will have the full picture of costs and growth in 2022.

“I feel like we’re on track for long-term (growth) and also for the short term,” she said.

Both Colombo and Myers believe the bank will see a significant jump in earnings next year as the complete benefits of the acquisition gain steam.

“We’re going to get bigger with economies of scale and new geography,” Myers said, referring to the explosive growth occurring up the Interstate 80 corridor in the Central Valley.

Bank officials have not ruled out other opportunities with further mergers and acquisitions when quizzed about it during the investor relations earnings call Monday morning.

“Who knows when that day to come?” Colombo later told the Business Journal.

Bank of Marin’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per share to be paid on Nov. 12.

