Bank of Marin reports 2022 earnings rise, plans branch consolidation

Bank of Marin’s parent company, Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC), reported on Monday earnings for the fourth quarter were up 32.6% from a year before and up 40.2% for the year.

The Novato-based bank holding company reported $12.88 million for the fourth quarter, ending Dec. 31, up from 2021’s final-quarter mark of $9.71 million. For 2022, the Novato-based bank’s net income was $46.58 million, up from $33.22 million in 2021.

President and CEO Tim Myers attributed the bank’s 2021 buyout of American River Bank for $124 million as contributing to at least a quarter of the strong, year-over-year performance.

“We achieved an expected earnings contribution from our American River Bank acquisition, maintained our low cost of deposits with strong liquidity, and we continue to improve our credit risk profile ahead of any potential downturn in the overall economic environment,” he said.

That said, the bank — with $4.14 billion in assets — plans to move forward in 2023 with cost-saving measures.

It plans to close three branches in Sonoma and Marin counties due to the American River Bank buyout, plus another in Amador County. The seven employees in those locations will be moved to other branches, Myers said.

Effective March 31, accounts at the Healdsburg’s branch on Healdsburg Avenue will be absorbed by the Center Street location. In Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Avenue branch will take up residence on South E Street at the same time. In addition, the bank’s lone Tiburon branch on Blackfield Drive will shut down on March 24, and accounts will transfer three days later to either Sausalito, Mill Valley or Corte Madera branches.

The cost savings for this year is estimated to amount to $470,000 and $1.4 million annually from 2024 on.

Reflective of the economy’s changes and challenges, the bank showed a decline in total deposits of $3.57 billion compared to $3.9 billion for the third quarter as well as from $3.8 billion reported in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Bank customers who moved money into accounts during the height of the pandemic have now begun to shift them away, some choosing “alternative investments” to achieve higher yields on other funds such as treasury bills.

Net interest income (after accounting for credit losses) resulted in $33.37 million for the last quarter of 2022, compared to $29.82 million in 2021’s. The figure reflective of the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities also showed improvement from last year’s third quarter, which came in as $32.6 million.

Year over year, net interest income was up 21.5% to $127.49 million in 2022, from $104.95 million.

Non-interest income was $2.58 million for the fourth quarter in 2022, down a half-percent from $2.72 million in the third quarter and $2.71 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

That financial barometer comes from fee income. Year over year, it rose 7.6% to $10.9 million in 2022, up $773,000.

Also on the balance sheet, total loans were $2.09 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, down 2.7% from $2.15 billion in the previous quarter and 7.1% from $2.25 billion at the end of 2021.

Bank of Marin, founded in 1990, plans to pay out a cash dividend of 25 cents per share on Feb. 10, marking the 71st consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

