Bank of Marin reports Q2 earnings of $9.3M, sees growth path in California’s Central Valley

Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) reported earnings of $9.3 million for its second quarter, ending June 30.

It was an increase in net income from the previous quarter’s $8.9 million and $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, the Novato-based institution posted Monday.

The strong results were buoyed by the bank’s growth in both net and non-interest revenue. Net interest income — figured as the revenue differential between interest-bearing assets and costs incurred from servicing liabilities — totaled $24.5 million for this previous quarter, compared with $22 million for the period ending March 31. The results nudged $24.4 million from 2020’s same quarter.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, came in at $2 million for this past quarter in contrast to $1.8 million from both the previous three months and last year’s second quarter.

The board of directors declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per share payable to shareholders on Aug. 6.

To that end, CEO Russell Colombo informed investors on the morning earnings report call the purchase of American River Bank announced in April would bring the bank’s combined assets to at least $4 billion. The close, which is expected in early August, helps the Marin County-based bank network extend its reach into a lucrative region marked for expansion for investment opportunities.

Before then, newly appointed Bank of Marin President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Myers is spearheading the efforts, meeting with employees to ensure a seamless merger. The banks’ corporate cultures are aligned, the managers say.

“We’re seeing nothing but positive things from the American River staff,” Colombo said, labeling the merger as “perfect timing and a perfect fit.”

Things are looking up for Bank of Marin on many fronts.

“We’re back,” Colombo said, referring to the face-to-face business model many companies have come to appreciate as they’ve returned to the office. “I expect this to have a real impact on results going forward.”

While emerging from the pandemic world characterized as a period of a high savings rate, Bank of Marin’s total deposits also rose by $27.4 million in the second quarter to $2.68 billion.

All told, the signs of a blossoming economy show an upward trend.

“I think the economy is coming back. Business will start to reinvest. It appears we’ll have inflation, and at some point, we’ll have to pay the piper. I think there will be a rise in interest rates, but it remains to be seen how the feds react,” Colombo told the Business Journal.

For now, Bank of Marin is seeing steady growth in the year deemed as a post COVID-19 recovery period. This is not with growth “for growth’s sake,” as Myers put it in the investor relations call.

Instead, bank managers pointed out the building growth is anchored by strong credit quality in lending practices, coupled with loan payoffs as borrowers have come out from under the pandemic’s grip. Those non-Paycheck Protection Program Bank of Marin loans amounted to $60.9 million in the second quarter, adding up to $95.4 million for the first half of the year.

On the PPP front, 1,532 loans totaling $248.3 million remain outstanding as of June 30. More than 1,000 PPP loans funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s second round are valued at $136.2 million. Meanwhile, the SBA continues to forgive those loans at Bank of Marin — 1,344 loans totaling $189.3 million.

When asked in the conference call about his own pending retirement plans referenced in the wake of the pandemic, Colombo simply cited Myers “taking on more responsibility.”

“That means I don’t have a definitive timeline,” he said with a chuckle.

