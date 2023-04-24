Bank of Marin sees 26% annual drop in Q1 earnings

Partly reflective of industry volatility prompted by the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, Bank of Marin’s parent company (Nasdaq: BMRC), announced Monday an over 9% annual drop in first-quarter earnings and down nearly 27% from a year before.

Earnings were $10.46 million at the end of 2022 and $12.88 million at the end of the first quarter last year.

Novato-based Bank of Marin Bancorp reported net income of $9.44 million in the last quarter ending March 31, a few weeks after the failing Santa Clara bank was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation following a catastrophic bank run when it became clear it could not cover the deposit outflows.

The ripple effect was far-reaching for most banks, also spelling trouble for Signature Bank of New York and First Republic Bank based in San Francisco with branches in the North Bay.

“These failures did create uncertainty from depositors,” Bank of Marin President and CEO Tim Myers told investors on a conference call. “Those transactions have since stabilized.”

Bank executives contend the Marin County bank undergoes a number of “stress tests” to withstand major circumstances such as these, as Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton pointed out, adding the outflows had returned to “normal” through April 20.

Plus, a seasonal factor led to the decrease in deposits for the first quarter totaling $3.25 billion, down 8.9% from $3.57 billion in the period ending Dec. 31. The first quarter traditionally sustains declines due to tax demands and funds pulled out to conduct seasonal work such as road construction. In 2022, deposits came in at $3.86 billion and $2.65 billion the previous year.

“Construction companies and engineering firms are taking cash out to make that happen,” Girton told the North Bay Business Journal on a separate call.

Moreover, banks had long predicted that the surge in deposits that occurred during the pandemic would level off at some point, so the drop was already predicted.

“What we were not expecting is what happened to Silicon Valley Bank,” she said.

Here again, it pays to diversify.

Beyond Silicon Valley Bank placing a segment of its business focus in the wine industry, for which Bank of Marin officials may capitalize on as an “opportunity,” it primarily focused on the tech sector — which has undergone its own turbulence in recent months, creating risk.

“When they all decided to take (the money out), it’s very difficult for any bank to absorb,” Myers said, explaining how the influence of combining market perception and negativity works to the detriment of the industry and economy. “Fear sets off behavior more connected with social media and creates a herd mentality that’s disconnected from reality.”

That’s why Bank of Marin has made “proactive management” and “credit monitoring” its mantra, Girton added. “We’ve talked about discipline over and over again.”

This “proactive” stance also comes into play with another symptom of bank shortcomings, unrealized losses — characterized as declines in the valuation of securities holdings in response to interest rate changes.

“We have bonds that when rates go up, the value goes down. This is mathematics and not unique to any of us,” Myers said. “We must manage liquidity.”

After-tax unrealized losses in Bank of Marin’s held-to-maturity securities portfolio turned out to be $76.4 million, which resulted in a equity ratio of 6.9%, bank officials noted in the conference call and within the slide presentation.

Bank of Marin reported strong liquidity at 181% of coverage on estimated uninsured deposits by the end of the first quarter. FDIC insured deposits add up to about two-thirds of Bank of Marin accounts. By the end of the first quarter, liquidity was about $1.9 billion.

Prudent planning at Bank of Marin has also resulted in a cost savings of $470,000 in the closure of four branches following its 2021 acquisition of American River Bank for $124 million. As reported in January, three of these branches were in Sonoma and Marin counties and the fourth in Amador County.

Overtime, an estimated pre-tax savings of $1.4 million is expected to be gained, as reported in its first quarter results.

Onward and upward

As for other banking barometers, loan balances for the period ending March 31 were $2.11 billion, an increase of $19.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Also looking up, non-interest income, which is derived by fees, added up to $2.93 million in the first quarter of 2023. It was $2.58 million in the last quarter of 2022.

Still, net interest income totaled $29.8 million for this past quarter, in contrast to $33.37 million for the prior, three-month period due to “an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowing balances,” bank officials explained. Net interest income is the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

Assets have dipped to $4.13 billion from $4.14 billion tallied at the end of 2022 and $4.3 billion from the first quarter of that year.

Founded in 1990, Bank of Marin, with 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices spanning 10 counties, plans to pay out a cash dividend of 25 cents per share on May 12. The performance marks the 72nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

The price of the Bancorp stock closed at $19.89 Monday, down 86 cents a share, or 4.1%, from Friday.

