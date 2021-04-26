Bank of Marin Wealth Management & Trust manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Manage the Wealth Management & Trust department at Bank of Marin as well as manage a book of business within the department.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I strive each day to be better so I may provide legendary service to clients, colleagues and the community at large.

Years with company: 8

Length of time in current position: 1 year

Number of companywide employees: 300

Number who report to you: 4

Greatest professional accomplishment: Rising from an entry level trust officer to managing the department at Bank of Marin

Greatest professional challenge: Finding time to accomplish all of my professional goals while striving to be the best husband, father and community member I can be.

Best advice received: Never get out worked.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Having a colleague that I manage win salesperson of the year at Bank of Marin.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

The need to be more nimble and creative in how things are done. That could be how services are delivered in business or how to keep young children entertained when they can play with friends or partake in "normal" activities.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Appreciate the little things. Running into a store, catching a movie or training a new employee live.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We looked for ways to help the community and put people first. In helping others, we helped ourselves.

Next professional goal: Complete Level III of the CFA Program and become a CFA charter holder.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree, San Diego State University; JD, California Western School of Law

Hometown: Daly City

Community/nonprofit activities: Board member, Legal Aid of Marin

Mentor/admired businessperson: Deborah Hoke Smith

Typical day at the office: Long and busy

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing is the prospects for the second half of our careers in this dynamic, innovative business environment.

The worst would be having to show people that youth does not mean inexperienced or lacking knowledge.

Hobbies: Running and other fitness activities, playing tag with my kids, smoking meats and cooking.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: My 4th grade self would have said a basketball player but my high school self would have said lawyer.

First job: Warehouseman at a shipping company by SFO

Social media you most use: Twitter

Favorite book: “The Game of Thrones” Novels

Favorite movie: “Top Gun”

Favorite App: Twitter

Favorite after-work drink: Bourbon rocks

Last vacation: Tahoe

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

How hard I work at everything I do.