Basin Street Properties honors Keegan & Coppin’s Dave Peterson in Santa Rosa as notable Q1 commercial real estate broker

Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Executive Vice President Dave Peterson was named broker of the first quarter by one of the North Bay’s largest commercial property owners.

The quarterly award from Reno-based Basin Street Properties recognizes outstanding brokers in the industry. A $1,500 contribution to a foundation of Peterson’s choice is awarded.

In 2003, Peterson joined Keegan & Coppin in 2003, later was named a partner and has specialized in office and industrial leasing.