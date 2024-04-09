Bath & Body Works, other retailers coming to Petaluma shopping center

Candle and home fragrance retailer Bath & Body Works and two other new businesses are opening locations in Petaluma later this month.

The new location for Bath & Body Works will open April 19 in a 4,260-square-foot storefront at the East Washington Place shopping center on East Washington Street right next to BMO and Yogurtland. It will be the retailer’s third location in Sonoma County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bath & Body Works to East Washington Place,” senior property manager for the shopping center, Mark Barmaki, said in a news release. “This addition not only enhances the shopping experience for our community, but further solidifies East Washington Place as a premier destination, providing convenience and quality products for our visitors.”

Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 and is known for its scented candles, hand soaps, lotions, and home fragrances.

There are two locations in Santa Rosa: One inside Coddington Mall near Target and the other downtown on the first floor inside Santa Rosa Plaza. The next closest location is in Vallejo.

“We’re very excited about Bath & Body Works joining our shopping center later this month,” the shopping center’s marketing director Brandi Hardy said. “We look forward to the increased foot traffic and excited to have another offering at the center so folks can come to our Bath & Body Works without having to travel outside of the market.”

The two other businesses slated to open in the shopping center are Bella, a women’s fashion boutique and Pokemoto, a Hawaiian grill and poke franchise.

Bella was started by fashionista Stacey Templeton Kaplan in 1996, who opened her first boutique in San Rafael. The boutique— with a location in Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo and Greenbrae— will open in a storefront in the center of East Washington Place next to Polish Me nail salon and Style Bar.

In an email, Kaplan said the boutique will have a soft opening on April 13 and a grand opening on April 20, which include a ribbon cutting and catering from local Peruvian restaurant Ayawaska Restobar starting at 6 p.m.

Pokemoto started in New Haven, Connecticut in 2017. It has since expanded to have locations in 19 other states. The Petaluma location will be the company’s first California location when it opens in the next couple of months.

The poke restaurant will be housed just behind Bella near Deb’s Kitchen and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Representatives with Pokemoto could not immediately be reached Monday afternoon.

“We (East Washington Place) are here to welcome new tenants and make sure they do well and offer them some exposure as a new business and tenant in our shopping center,” Hardy said.

East Washington Place is a mixed-use shopping center just off Highway 101, spanning 343,000 square feet. It houses many national retailer hains such as Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and other brands.

