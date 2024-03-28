Bay Alarm expands its North Bay branch office in Petaluma

Bay Alarm Company has a new location for its North Bay branch office.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6006506&lat=38.2298281&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Concord-based company has signed a 6,971-square-foot lease at 1670 Corporate Circle, Suite 101, in Petaluma. The residential and commercial monitoring services provider previously has been at 1016 Clegg Court in the city.

“We love the central location to quickly service clients throughout the North Bay and it’s an excellent building for our team to thrive and grow,” said John Reynolds, branch manager, about the new location in the Lakeville Business Park complex.

Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bay Alarm, in the lease deal, while Steve Leonard and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield represented property owner Basin Street Properties.

