Bay Area inflation takes fastest 2-month jump in nearly 12 years

How much consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area pay for goods and services rose in the past two months at the fastest rate in nearly a dozen years, according to federal data released Tuesday.

The consumer price index for the region increased 1.8% for all items from December to February, the quickest rise for the two-month estimates since 1.8% in April 2011, according to Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. The two-month figures aren’t seasonally adjusted.

When comparing prices for all items a year ago, the Bay Area inflation rate was 5.3%, about the same growth as in the previous February but down from the 30-year peak of 6.8% in June.

Regional inflation for all of last year was 5.6%, the steepest annual rise since 1984.

The agency’s Bay Area team attributed the December–February jump in all Bay Area prices to a 1.8% two-month rise in the cost of housing, which accounts for over one-third of the weighting of the index. The housing cost includes an estimate of what it would cost for homeowners to rent their own dwellings. Such rent prices were up 4.4% from a year before.

When taking out the volatile food and energy categories, the “core” Bay Area inflation rate for December–February was 1.6%, the fastest bimonthly jump since 2.3% in February 2003. In addition to higher rent prices were clothing (up 6.3%) and household furnishings (up 3.8%), but a 2.6% decline in used vehicles.

From a year ago, Bay Area core prices were up 4.6%, led by rent as well as a 7.5% rise in furnishings but offset by an 11.9% fall in use-vehicle prices.

Food was up 1.2% over two months and 8% from a year ago, and prices for food purchased for home and from restaurants both were up 1.2%. Over 12 months, Bay Area food prices were up 8%, with grocery food up 8.1% and restaurant food up 7.8%.

Regional energy prices were up 6.6% over two months, led by a 18% jump in natural gas service, gasoline up 4.6%, and electricity 3.4%. From a year ago, energy was up 8.6%, with natural gas up 29.1%, electricity up 13.6% but gasoline down 1.2%.

The federal statistics service figures Bay Area data based on surveys in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. The next Bay Area inflation figures are due out May 10.

