Behind the Business: Iconic Sonoma Plaza retailer Eraldi’s turns 100, still run by family

When Dan Eraldi started working in middle-school at his family store, Eraldi’s Mens Wear & Shoes, “old-timers” would head into the back stock room with cups of coffee and tell him stories about old Sonoma. He loved every second of it.

That was in the late ‘60s. Today, as one might expect, the business has changed.

But a constant — as Eraldi’s will mark its 100th year of business Oct. 16 — is his family’s fashion savvy.

Not one to make a fuss, Eraldi wasn’t planning anything special to acknowledge the birthday of the century. But the generations of customers wouldn’t let him forget it.

“Running any kind of business is challenging, especially in California where the regulatory environment and cost of operating are so high. Operating a business in a field as dynamic as a retail shop right here in Sonoma for 100 years is truly incredible,” said Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, which featured Eraldi’s on the cover of its 2023 business directory.

“It’s a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the Eraldi family’s creativity, tenacity and dedication to great customer service.”

The store is not beloved for its inventory and service alone, but also the family’s mark on the community. According to previous reporting, Dave and Don Eraldi, second-generation owners of the business, led the Sonoma Valley Athletic Club in an effort to build a new town ball field — what is now Arnold Field — and organized a campaign to raise $25,000, selling “Friendship Bonds” at $10 per share as an “investment in the community.”

Dan Eraldi officially took over the store in the mid-1980s when his uncle, Dave Eraldi, sold his share to Dan, who had just graduated from Sacramento State.

The store was founded in 1923 by David Eraldi, Dan’s grandfather, near where Della Santina restaurant currently resides at 133 E. Napa St. The business moved to its current location at 475 First St. W. in 1958.

“Being on the Plaza and being able to talk to all of the people — I love it,” Dan said.

The Plaza’s higher foot traffic has contributed so much to the business, and it’s all thanks to a deal gone wrong.

According to Dan, the store’s second location was meant to be on Broadway, but a handshake agreement between family members went south when the seller of the land tried to raise the price last minute. Instead, they opted to move to its current location.

Dan continued to work with his father Don, who ran the store alongside Dave for decades, until he retired at 86. Don recently died at the age of 96 — just 10 years after he stepped back from the store.

The pair worked together for decades and helped the store change to meet the shifting demands of its clientele. Dan remembers Don fighting him on some of the ideas or brands he wanted to introduce, but overall they worked well together.

Eraldi’s, a menswear store, used to have a broad selection of more formal attire and its merchandise catered to the local man, which meant lots of farm work-friendly pieces.

As Sonoma became a tourist destination, so did the shops along the Plaza. And Eraldi’s was no exception.

The store’s display window — which Dan has avoided doing for decades — features an array of fun novelty items: button-ups with rainbow cassette tapes or wine splashing into glasses and T-shirts that feature Sonoma. It used to be suits, Levi’s and work boots — items now featured in the back of the store.

The store carries far more sneakers than boots or “nice shoes” nowadays. Dan has seen countless trends come and go — Hawaiian shirts have had their moment — but the store has always kept its local touch.

“We have third-generation families shopping here, and that’s really cool — even fourth generation,” Dan said. “People like the service; it’s stuff you don’t get unless you’re in a small store.”

While tourists have grown to comprise 50% of Eraldi’s customer base, it was the locals that kept it going during the pandemic. Many people were working on their homes and yards, the market for work clothes and shoes had a momentary resurgence, and Eraldi’s was there to fill the need.

According to Dan, people would call asking for work boots, jeans or whatnot, and he would get it ready for them to pick up. It was crucial business during a time when storefront foot traffic halted.

Dan apprenticed the momentary return to the days when he started working at Eraldi’s. He realized just how much the store — and the retail industry — had changed.

Dan still goes to trade shows and meets with retail representatives when he sources for inventory. Conventions that used to be packed with people feel much emptier, as more shop owners opt for online wholesale.

According to Dan, it’s also harder to get newer “hot” brands in the store. Some companies get selective when it comes to shipping their inventory, and will pull out if their products don’t hit a quota for sales or if they don’t like a store’s aesthetic.

Retail, especially for a small business, is a wild ride, but it’s one that Dan has always embraced. As a middle schooler working in the shop, he knew he’d one day take over — after all he was an Eraldi. He didn’t know, nor did he plan, to get involved right after graduating college. But he has never looked back.

Some things, like the last name of its owners, have yet to change with Eraldi’s. Customers can still get fitted for a suit, only now it has to be custom ordered.

Dan doesn’t plan to retire, and will ensure Eraldi’s crosses the threshold of its 100th year still in the hands of family.

The Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce plans to celebrate in October when the centennial anniversary arrives.

“We’re so proud to represent Eraldi’s at the Sonoma Valley Chamber, where they have been members for almost a century. Working with independent, family run businesses that care about the community is what makes our job so rewarding,” Bodenhamer said.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the big anniversary with them later this year.”

