Behind the Business: Interior designer shares her love of creativity with Sonoma Valley

When: Open Mondays by appointment, Tuesday - Wednesday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jennifer King said she’s always had a knack for interior design, with an eye for style, a love for flash and a desire to help others.

Fascinated by home decor, fashion and the ability to bring spaces to life through creativity, texture and color, King turned her passion into a career.

She has assisted many with curating their homes, and worked with several designers and real estate companies. Her background is in interior design and staging — the process of setting up a home for resale. Real estate businesses work with designers to stage homes headed for the market.

King launched her own brand Design Decorous after working for several designers and real estate businesses. This month she opened her first storefront in Sonoma, Owen Rose Home Consignment, an eclectic mix of personally selected items.

“I’m just excited for a new adventure. Staging is great but I want to do more design,” King said. “And I’ve always wanted to have a shop. When people walk in they seem really excited, which gets me excited.”

The storefront — named after her dogs, Owen and Rosie — is filled with home decor, art, apparel, furniture and more.

King was eager to showcase the extraordinary pieces she has collected during her years in the business.

“I’m just ready to share it and to let people have fun with it. It makes me happy if they like something that I shopped for,” she said. “There’s often a story about these pieces, so it’s easy to talk about them.”

Owen Rose, located in the Vineyard Center, has been welcomed with open arms. Curious customers have filtered in to check out the new space. The community’s enthusiasm has been heartwarming, she said.

Kelly Burke, a friend of King, said she is in awe of her pal’s accomplishments.

“The biggest thing for me was just seeing how quickly she could pull something like this together,” Burke said. “She’s just so talented.”

After signing a lease in September, King began moving in pieces and posted a soft opening on Nov. 10.

“One of the things I’ve been hearing is that Sonoma needs something like this,” Burke said. “I mean we have some cute stores but this, just the size of it, there’s so much potential.”

Owen Rose offers original artwork, flashy ottomans, David Bowie boots with glitter and disco balls ― lots of disco balls.

“I have an obsession with disco balls,” King laughed. “They just reflect so much light.”

The large space is filled with hand-selected home accessories, furniture and clothing. With several seating arrangements, table settings and bedroom scenes, King has designed each themed section of the store.

She hopes her space will create energy and a happy vibe for visitors.

“I’ve had so many people walk in excited because there’s nothing like this on this side of town,” she said. “I think that energizes me. I just want to create some joy.”

Though her focus is design, the entrepreneur also offers staging services, those previously provided through Design Decorous. She plans to merge her two brands to assist clients in home design, as well as stage spaces for resale or special events.

She also hopes to host receptions for local artists to showcase their work in the future.

“I think art is important, where you live is important and the things around you. I just think it’s meaningful to have a nice space where we live.”

Customers can also rent Owen Rose items for staging or events, like an extravagant chair she purchased for her dog Owen’s 16th birthday before he died. Through rentals she can share sentimental items without parting with them completely.

“You don’t realize how talented your friends are until you see something like this,” Burke said. “Because she’s a designer and she’s been staging for so long, you can’t really see any of that. And for all of this to come into one space, it’s really cool to see what she’s capable of.”

King also offers consulting for interior design through her business.

“I’ve had a few people come in who wanted me to help pull their space together, because they had everything but they just need help setting it up,” King said. “So that made me happy.”

She intends to hold a grand opening for Owen Rose soon and asks the community to stay tuned for updates and follow her Instagram page, @owen_rose_home.

