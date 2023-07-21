Behind the Business: Sonoma-based Rivalz Snacks offers a healthy salty alternative

What started as a UC Davis Entrepreneurial Food and Wine Network project has now become a salty snack line that is both healthy and tasty.

The vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free snack offers a crunchy shell with three flavors of filling: Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda’ Mac and Spicy Street Taco.

Sonoma-based Rivalz Snacks CEO Peter Barrick, along with co-founders Ralph Jerome, Harold Schmitz, Victor Friedberg, Miguel Reyna and Ilias Tagkopoulos, felt the market was lacking a snack that was both crunchy and salty while also offering a punch of nutrition.

They did not want to sacrifice texture or taste for health benefits.

Barrick sought to stand out in the crowded snack market, noting that many snacks marked “healthy” do not provide significant nutritional value.

“Creating a paradigm where the snack is different from healthy snack brands and different from unhealthy snack brands was a challenge,” he said.

Barrick believes that he and his team have “revolutionized the salty snack category.”

Barrick is a former NCAA UC Davis soccer captain and a combat veteran of the Marine Corps. Between work, training and staying active, he did not have time for regular meals, but did not want to fill up on chips that lacked protein or fiber.

This was the brainchild behind Rivalz, a snack for the modern age. The company created its own “Nutrisolve technology” that uses artificial intelligence to produce the snacks quickly and economically, he said.

The company was incorporated March 9, 2022, and the line launched May 15, 2023.

Made in Woodland, California, Rivalz is a stuffed snack that contains 4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein and touts that at 160 milligrams per serving, it has less sodium than the average salty snack.

Rivalz snacks were handed out at a booth at the 19th annual Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon.

They are currently available on Amazon and on the Rivalz website, where a six-pack costs $29,99.

And “they will be available at a store near you later this year,” Barrick said.

In addition to its world-renowned wines, the city of Sonoma is also known for its nationally recognized food brands. From Vella’s Jack Cheese in 1969, to the myriad of popular lines produced by the Plaza-based business Sonoma Brands, including Krave Jerky and Smashmallow flavored marshmallows, Sonoma is a great place for finding new snacks to try.

