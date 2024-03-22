Belvedere board advances alternative plan for housing complex in southern Marin County

The Belvedere Planning Commission has voted to move forward with an amended design for a controversial housing development.

The decision follows a multiyear process to build 40 homes at 1-22 Mallard Road. In November, the commission — against the advice of city staff — voted to require the project to undergo an environmental review.

The City Council overturned the decision on appeal, despite public concerns over the environmental impact of the project.

The developers of the Mallard Pointe housing project, Thompson Dorfman Partners, submitted an alternative design earlier this month based on comments by residents and planning commissioners. The revised plans kept the same density but reduced the height and length of the apartment complex, which reduced the number of apartments, and added townhomes.

"I think that the current plan that's before us, with the broken-up buildings, is probably the best project that's been presented to us," said Pat Carapiet, chair of the commission.

After a hearing of six and a half hours on Tuesday, the commission voted 5-1 to approve the alternative design. Specifically, it approved a demolition permit, the design and resolutions recommending the City Council approve the subdivision map and a revocable license. Commissioner Nena Hart was absent.

Carapiet voted against the design and the demolition permit, but the votes on the tentative map and the revocable license were unanimous.

Carapiet said plans to include a clubhouse — a rooftop deck on top of the apartment complex — were not detailed enough for her to approve the design. She had concerns about the lighting and landscaping, as well.

Bruce Dorfman, a partner in Thompson Dorfman Partners, said the clubhouse was added to compensate for the community spaces lost by reducing the mass of the apartment complex.

Additionally, Carapiet wanted the aging bulkheads — a continuous concern brought up by the community — to be replaced before demolition begins. Marsha Lasky, a planning commissioner, agreed, citing environmental concerns over construction vehicles.

"I can just see a lot of debris going into the lagoon if that's not accomplished," Lasky said.

As a condition of approval, the developers will work with city engineers, regulating agencies and the Belvedere Lagoon Property Owners' Association to replace the bulkheads as close to demolition as possible.

Ken Johnson, president of the association, said the bulkheads need to go in before demolition to protect the community and the lagoon. He said the timing is tricky because the water is too high from April to mid-October. He said the city should decide when this is done.

"We believe it's the city's responsibility, not the BLPOA," Johnson said. "The real issue is who is going to decide when the bulkhead is going to be installed."

Marika Bergsung of Belvedere echoed the statement, saying it needs to be done first to ensure the lagoon is not harmed during construction.

"You know what is needed, you know what is required," Bergsung said. "Don't wait until later after the problem has already happened, or don't leave it on some single-family homebuyer on lot 5 to put in a new bulkhead. That's not fair."

The developers have two years to complete demolition and finalize their map, then two more years to construct all the buildings except the single-family homes. They have six years to complete the single-family homes.

Carmela Davis of the Marin Environmental Housing Collaborative spoke in support of the project.

"Throughout my life growing up here, I've always been completely aware of the lack of housing and availability," Davis said. "We are in a housing crisis. It's a privilege that many of those who've spoken tonight can live in Marin. I've heard from many Marin residents that a project like this is one they would support building."

The project is expected to go before the City Council on April 29.