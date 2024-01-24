Belvedere council overrules board on disputed Marin County housing project

The Belvedere City Council has overruled a Planning Commission recommendation to require environmental review of the controversial Mallard Pointe housing project.

The 3-1 vote came during an appeal hearing on Monday. The commission had decided on Nov. 14 to deny an "infill" exemption filed by the development group, Thompson Dorfman Partners.

"This is primarily a technical examination, presented by experts utilizing the standard that we need to balance and weigh," Mayor Peter Mark said.

Bruce Dorman, a partner with Thompson Dorfman Partners, said he was impressed with council members' extensive knowledge of relevant case law and legislation.

"I can't say it was necessarily surprising, relative to the conclusions they reached, because they were frankly interpreting the legislation and the rules the same way we were," Dorfman said.

The project will go back to the Planning Commission to undergo the design review. Dorfman said developers plan to move forward with their original application for 40 dwellings rather than a 70-residence project floated in response to the commission's recommendation.

The group hopes to break ground in mid- to late 2025.

"We're just looking forward to moving this project forward," Dorfman said. "We think it will be a great addition to Belvedere that will provide needed housing."

The City Council discussion centered on whether the project was consistent with the city's general plan; if there would be significant environmental impacts to water quality; and if the lagoon could be considered an urban use — all points the commission cited in requiring an environmental impact report.

Three council members said they believed the lagoon to be considered an urban use, that the project would not have a significant impact on water quality and that it was consistent with the general plan. Councilmember Nancy Kemnitzer recused herself because she owns property with a 500 feet of the project.

Mark cited legal cases to determine that the location of the lagoon — centered in and surrounded by the city — makes it an urban use. Councilmembers Sally Wilkinson and Jim Lynch agreed.

Belvedere Residents for Intelligent Growth, a group of about 600, argued against granting the appeal. Group representative Mark Wolfe said the project does not qualify for the California Environmental Quality Act exemption because the lagoon is not artificial and because that the general plan considers the lagoon open space.

Wendy Manley, an attorney for the Belvedere Lagoon Property Owners Association, spoke against the appeal, citing water quality concerns. She said the overall characteristics of the project, such as its length in comparison to the size of the lagoon, make the project unusual in circumstance — an exception to the requested exemption.

"I think the consensus is that we need to have a better understanding of what's going to be done, what's planned and what the sequencing is before we can be comfortable in the way that this would protect the lagoon," Manley said.

Vice Mayor Jane Cooper voted no, saying that based on the evidence from different consultants, agencies, case laws and definitions, the lagoon was not an urban use.

"I guess each of us is going to look at authorities and decide which one is meaningful to us," Cooper said.

She also said there would be an impact on water quality and that the city's general plan highlights environmental impacts caused by construction, which means the project goes against the general plan.

Riley Hurd, a lawyer for the development group, said water quality is heavily regulated by agencies such as the Regional Water Quality Control Board, the state Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

During the permitting process, storm water pollution prevention plans and erosion control permits would be required. The project would also require bioswales and stormwater treatment in the area.

"This cannot have any impact on water quality, it simply can't and that is made sure by these agencies," Hurd said.

Many residents sat through the five-hour meeting to speak about the appeal. Claire McAuliffe spoke in favor of the project, stating concern about housing for Belvedere's older population.

"My comment really is from the standpoint of someone who has talked to a number of people in Belvedere who are like me, older people that will need housing like this at some point," McAuliffe said.

She was not alone in her support of the project. Steve Silberstein of Belvedere said he understood that people do not want more construction, but noted that construction happens all the time without incident.

"What we have here is a bunch of people who are afraid of something that is going to be mitigated, is going to happen. And what we have right now is a question of, are we going to have 40 units in this property or are we going to have 70?" Silberstein said. "So I'm asking you to have some political courage, stand up and do the right thing and let this project proceed before it balloons into something that people are really going to be unhappy with."

Many spoke out against the project, citing concerns over the environment.

Bethany Hornthal of Belvedere said the developer will negatively impact the affordable housing market and the lagoon.

"This development is ostensibly a gift, like the Trojan horse, of compliance with state housing laws, yet once inside our city gates it can detrimentally impact not only our affordable housing landscape, which currently consists of 22 relatively affordable duplexes, but also our sensitive lagoon environment," Hornthal said. "A vote for CEQA is a vote for vigilance, transparency and safety."