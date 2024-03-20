Belvedere in Marin County moves to end property tax break program

Belvedere officials are looking to discontinue a residential preservation program that gives owners a tax break.

The City Council elected to discontinue its Mills Act program at a meeting on March 11. City officials attributed the decision to staffing issues, program inadequacies and the burden on the city.

The Mills Act is a 1976 state law that allows cities to hold contracts with the owners of historic buildings. The contracts give owners a property tax reduction to restore, preserve and maintain the sites.

"Clearly we're not following what the Mills Act designates as the pre-planning of the work and the adherence to those plans in relation to those benefits," Mayor Peter Mark said.

The council paused the Mills Act program last summer because of its shortcomings. Because of staffing challenges, the city does not require active plans or proof of restoration, nor does it have an inspection program, to ensure the savings go toward the property's restoration.

"We here are a small staff," said Rebecca Markwick, the city's director of building and planning. "We've not been monitoring and managing the Mills Act in ways which we need to."

The city has 12 properties under Mills Act agreements, according to a March 11 staff report. The total annual property tax loss is about $375,000, with the city losing about $78,000 in taxes.

According to the staff report, these funds could be allocated to other needs.

"It's very hard, because it's such a tiny program, to allocate staff time, which is then clumsy because the staff turnover. People don't know who is in charge of it," Councilmember Sally Wilkinson said. "It's just a bit of a messy program and wasn't achieving its purpose as designed by state law."

Wilkinson said Larkspur is the only other city in Marin with a Mills Act program, and that once the city modified the program to become more regulated, it did not receive any additional applicants.

Vice Mayor Jane Cooper asked if property owners under Mills Act agreements have weighed in on the program. Markwick said she has not heard from any.

George Gnoss, chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, said at the meeting that he understood that some of the tax savings have not been put back into renovation of the properties.

"I was surprised to learn that we didn't live up to this requirement of having the actual funds reinvested in the property," Gnoss said.

Gnoss said the decision comes down to financial versus community interests, but wondered how much more administrative work would be needed to continue the program.

"There is a lot of support and interest for preserving our history, which is unique, so I think the hard decision is to balance that," Gnoss said. "If you terminate the Mills Act, there will still be work for us to do."

Belvedere has 30 properties that are designated as historic buildings, according to Gnoss. Markwick noted that if the program is discontinued, new applicants can still apply for historic designation through the Historic Preservation Committee.

James Campbell of Belvedere spoke in support of historic preservation.

"I think myself and many would agree that the historic heritage of Belvedere is a very important part of why people are so charmed by our city," Campbell said.

City staff will return to the council with an ordinance to end the program. The property owners who have agreements with the city will not have them renewed.