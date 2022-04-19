Beverage executive at Sonoma County's Graton Resort & Casino wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Given that he arrived in the North Bay without a lot of connections, Pereira believes his greatest success is the place he finds himself today professionally.

“I’d have to say my greatest professional accomplishment has been succeeding in my current role at Graton. I moved to the Bay Area not knowing anyone, no connections. I am proud of my growth at the property thus far and the future ahead.”

That area of responsibility includes the oversight of all property bars and lounges, casino beverage service and pool operations.

“In this role I am responsible for staffing, product buying and selection, cost controls, service standards, menu development, team building and leadership development. Last year I was asked to oversee the property’s retail department overseeing the operations of our two retail outlets.”

Now, like many, he says it’s the struggle to keep work and life in balance.

“This industry has a lot of moving parts and is nonstop, it is easy to overwork yourself. My best mentors have been the ones to always remind me that for my business to be well, I need to be well.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Best – Being at an age where I can keep myself close to past, current, and future trends in our business.

Worst – Having other’s question my thoughts due to my age, feeling I haven’t been in the game long enough.