Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 earnings fall 70% from 2022 under ‘increasing pressure’ on consumer spending

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (Nasdaq: BGFV), which has 430 western U.S. stores including 11 in all six North Bay counties, on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.9 million, or 8 cents per share. That’s down 70.3% from a year before, and 21 cents per share lower.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $239.9 million in the fiscal period, ended Oct. 1, down 8.2% from a year before. Same-store sales, which measures revenue from locations with comparable metrics, were also down by the same proportion from the year before.

“Our third quarter results came in slightly below our expectations, reflecting the increasing pressure over the course of the quarter on consumer discretionary spending resulting from a host of significant macroeconomic headwinds,” Steven G. Miller, chairman, president and CEO. “In the face of the challenging sales environment, we have remained intently focused on optimizing merchandise margins, controlling expenses, and managing inventory, and we are pleased with our team’s execution in these areas.

“Looking at the fourth quarter, we have taken the steps to put our business in the best possible position for the winter and holiday season, with healthy inventory levels and a product assortment that we feel is well-positioned to resonate with our customers. However, sales trends continue to be pressured in the fourth quarter to date, and we expect that soft consumer discretionary spending is likely to persist over the balance of the quarter. Given the uncertainty of the duration of the challenged macroeconomic environment, and given our commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet, we have proactively adjusted our dividend to maintain ample financial flexibility.”

Net sales for the first nine months of this fiscal year were $688.4 million, down 9.1% from a year before, and same-store sales were off by the same proportion. Earnings over that period were $1.8 million, down 92.6%.

Big 5 shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.01, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

―

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.