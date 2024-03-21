Big 5 Sporting Goods will open a location in Boyes Hot Springs

Big 5 Sporting Goods will be opening a new location at Fiesta Plaza Shopping Center in Boyes Hot Springs and replace the space formerly occupied by Prime Cinemas.

The opening date has not yet been confirmed.

The addition of the nationwide sports retailer represents one of the few major brands to open a location in Sonoma Valley, a community that has historically focused on supporting local businesses.

Sonoma County District 1 Supervisor Susan Gorin announced a sports retailer’s upcoming residency at the Plaza during a Springs Municipal Advisory Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 13.

Gorin lamented the 2023 closure of Prime Cinemas, which was Sonoma Valley last multi-screen movie theater and a casualty of the pandemic. Many Sonoma Valley residents had their first jobs at the theater during its 29-year history, as captured in a 2023 article by the Index-Tribune.

Dwares Group Inc., the owner of Fiesta Plaza, confirmed that Big 5 Sporting Goods would move into the space previously occupied by the cinema Wednesday morning.

The opening of a store in Sonoma Valley will be the fourth Big 5 location in Sonoma County and bridge a gap between Petaluma and Napa. The El Segundo-based company will seek to expand its reach in the North Bay with its new location in Sonoma Valley.

