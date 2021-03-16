Subscribe

Big Napa-Solano industrial projects get pre-leasing, while office market hit hard by virus

CHRIS NEEB, GLEN DOWLING AND MATT BRACCO
March 16, 2021, 8:11AM
The office markets in Napa and Solano counties have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, affecting vacancy and rents. Meanwhile, nearly 2 million square feet of new industrial developments are underway, and a majority of that space is spoken for.

The Napa County office inventory totals just shy of 1.6 million square feet, stretching from the Napa County Airport area north to St. Helena. Like other office markets, Napa has experienced challenges since COVID-19 started, with rising vacancy and decreasing rents and leasing activity.

The total net absorption of Napa County office space for 2020 was negative 136,588 square feet. For comparison to 2019, the net absorption total was at negative 14,528 square feet.

The fourth-quarter 2019 office vacancy rate for the county was at 5.6%, and over the duration of 2020 it rapidly increased to 17% by year-end 2020, with several significant subleases hitting the market.

Many of these subleases have been directly due to COVID-19, as some companies have elected to have their employees work from home. We anticipate this trend to continue during 2021.

Without any material leasing activity in the office marketplace, it’s difficult to assess at this stage exactly how far class A and B office rents have decreased on average since the start of the pandemic. Very few office leases transacted in 2020 since it started in March.

Based on the small sample size of lease transactions, it does appear that Napa County office rents are heading downward. Since March 2020, rental rates have fallen on average approximately 15% for all class types. Rents for class A space downtown are $3–$4 per square foot per month on a triple-net basis, and rents in south Napa are $1.45–$1.65. Rents for class B downtown space are $2–$2.35, and in south Napa $1.05–$1.25.

In Solano County, office inventory is about 3.8 million square feet in Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville.

The same negative office marketplace trends in Napa County have impacted Solano. With a lack of any significant tenant demand since the start of COVID-19, the market experienced a net absorption of negative 45,968 square feet, compared with positive 23,252 square feet in 2019.

The fourth-quarter 2019 Solano office vacancy rate was 10.9%, and over 2020 it rapidly increased to over 14.5%. We anticipate vacancy to continue to rise during the first two quarters of 2021.

Solano office rents fell by an average of about 10% for all class types last year. Class A space monthy rents are $2.25–$3.15 per square foot on a full-service gross basis, and class B rents are $1.85–$2.10.

For the select few active deals in the office market, most of the demand is focused in the Fairfield-Green Valley and Vacaville submarkets. We expect Solano submarkets to hold up a little stronger during this rocky period with COVID-19 than some of the other surrounding Bay Area office submarkets.

Here are notable Napa and Solano office transactions for 2020: Par Electric Contractors leased 14,144 square feet in Vacaville at 810 Vaca Valley Parkway; Tapp Label expanded by 5,293 square feet in south Napa at 570 Gateway Drive; and Ag Health Benefits Alliance leased 2,437 square feet at 5 Financial Plaza in north Napa.

The demand for investment and owner-user sales fell off significantly throughout 2020. The only substantial office building sale to mention includes a leased investment sale of 5 single-story office buildings totaling 81,182 square feet at 421 and 427 Executive Court North in Fairfield. This was purely a value add play as the buildings had significant vacancy and exposure to short term rollover.

Industrial markets remain strong, even with new projects

Napa and Solano industrial real estate market activity remained strong, and momentum for tenant demand and deal velocity steadily increased in late 2020.

The current inventory of warehouse, production and light-industrial space is just over 14.5 million square feet in Napa County and over 39 million square feet in Solano.

The industrial market has not missed a beat since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, demand and deal velocity remained steady during the second and third quarters of 2020, really took off in the fourth quarter and has been extremely strong during the the first quarter of this year.

Key factors for increasing industrial demand includes local, national and global markets rapidly shifting to e-commerce and the continued growth in the food and beverage industries. Tenant demand in Napa and Solano counties continues to consist of regional wine, food, and beverage-related production, e-commerce and packaging companies. Solano continues to benefit from tenants that are priced out of the East Bay submarkets and, instead, are considering more affordable space options in Solano and Napa counties.

Industrial rents in Solano and Napa continue to be about 20%–30% less than those in the East Bay.

With the rising costs of construction, limited supply and consistent demand, asking rates are steadily increasing at a healthy pace for Napa and Solano. Monthly rates for air-conditioned wine space in Napa and American Canyon (under 50,000 square feet) currently range from 85–90 cents per square-foot per month on a triple-net basis. These rates are up over 5% from the prior year. Light industrial rates for smaller spaces (5,000–30,000 square feet) are 85 cents to $1.10 per square foot.

In Solano, class A warehouse monthly triple-net rents are 55–65 cents per square-foot for larger spaces (over 100,000 square feet). Rents for smaller light-industrial space in Solano (5,000–25,000 square feet) range from the low 70 cent range to the low 80 cent range, depending upon the amount of necessary office build-out.

Over 1.9 million square feet of new industrial projects

The market has over 2 million square feet of active user requirements targeting occupancy over the next six to 12 months in both Napa and Solano counties. Most requirements are for 75,000–150,000 square feet, along with a handful of companies seeking space alternatives of 250,000–600,000 square feet.

The market barometer that best illustrates the substantial leasing activity in Napa and Solano for 2020 is the staggering 2,156,972 square feet of net positive absorption figure that took place last year. In comparison, positive net absorption for 2019 was just 201,393 square feet.

Industrial vacancy in the Napa county has remained consistently low, currently at 2.8%. The vacancy rate was at just over 2.4% at the end of 2019. Industrial vacancy for Solano decreased even with the substantial amount of new warehouse construction that was delivered to Napa and Solano. The year-end 2020 vacancy rate was 4.7%, down from 6.4% at year-end 2019.

With the ongoing tenant and owner-user demand, we expect the supply of industrial product for both markets to stay limited throughout 2021.

More than 1.9 million square feet of new Solano-Napa developments are underway to accommodate consistent tenant demand, and over 55% of the space is pre-leased.

There are several new construction projects that were delivered in 2020 and more coming for 2021 in Napa and American Canyon.

The Pigman Company, Kraemer Land and Cardinal Development delivered phase 2 at Napa Commerce Center, a 152,000-square-foot class A warehouse facility at 504 Devlin Road in Napa, and will soon break ground on Building H, a 79,943-square-foot warehouse building. Phase 1 included the 81,663-square-foot warehouse at 500 Devlin Road, completed in 2019.

Orchard Partners, Divco and RREEF are delivered the 702,000-square-foot, 40-foot-clear-height, rail-served distribution warehouse at 400 Boone Drive in American Canyon and are now under construction on a 201,950-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse at 300 Boone Drive for an e-commerce company.

ICC-Stravinsky delivered a 330,000-square-foot class A distribution warehouse on Commerce Boulevard in American Canyon. This building has been pre-leased to Valley Wine Warehouse.

There are also several projects in Solano underway or recently completed.

Ridgeline Property Group and USAA Real Estate delivered a 378,000-square-foot class A distribution building at 2200 Courage Drive in the Solano Business Park in Fairfield. Brian Tulloch delivered a 104,000-square-foot class A warehouse at 2370 N. Watney Way in Fairfield. Buzz Oates completed construction on a 263,400-square-foot warehouse located at 891 Eubanks Drive in Vacaville, and the company recently broke ground on a two-warehouse project with 511,000 square feet at 1051 Aviator Drive and 2041 E. Monte Vista Avenue in Vacaville. Link Industrial completed 2121 Icon Way in Vacaville, which is a 252,160-square-foot warehouse. Phelan Development is under construction on a three-building, 496,541-square-foot class A warehouse named Fairfield Commerce Center on Huntington Drive in Fairfield.

These developments come at a crucial time, as industrial inventory in Solano County remains extremely scarce, while demand from tenants remains robust.

Here are other significant industrial leases in 2020 for Napa or Solano: Saverglass leased 430,552 square feet at 2950 Cordelia Road in Fairfield. Ball Metal Beverage executed a build-to-suit lease of 251,616 square feet at Huntington Drive in Fairfield. Solano Food Bank leased 104,000 square feet at 2370 N. Watney Way in Fairfield. Valley Wine Warehouse leased 330,000 at Commerce Boulevard in American Canyon. Fior di Sole leased 153,311 square feet at 504 Devlin Road and 113,851 at 901 Kaiser Road in Napa.

In Vacaville, 617,000 square feet was leased for e-commerce use at 4800 Midway Road.

Phase 11 at Northbay Logistics Center, with 141,600 square feet at 2041 E. Monte Vista Avenue in Vacaville, was leased to Acorn Paper Products and is under construction. State of California leased 447,000 square feet at 2299 Commerce Way in Dixon.

Investment demand has remained robust for leased investment and owner-user sales, and it has been a challenge for buyers to locate quality industrial product to purchase.

Here are notable sales in 2020 and 2021: Lowenberg Corporation purchased 120,000 square feet at 4280 Iowa Street in Benicia. DRA Advisors and Ranger Northbay LCC purchased 700 Crocker Drive in Vacaville, a 100% leased, 843,248-square-foot class B warehouse.

Westcore Properties acquired a multiple building portfolio from USAA, which included the 378,000-square-foot warehouse at 2200 Courage Drive in Fairfield. Link Logistics acquired a 100% leased 330,750-square-foot distribution warehouse building at 5191 Fermi Drive in Fairfield. BentallGreenOak purchased a 100% leased 607,208 square foot distribution warehouse at 5195 Fermi Drive in Fairfield.

Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling and Matt Bracco are part of The Dowling-Bracco Team of JLL.

