Big retailers miscalculated on inventory, but that’s good for these Marin, Sonoma discount retailers

KATHRYN REED
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 19, 2022, 11:29AM
Potential issues with excess inventory

• It can lead to environmental waste, devalued products and financial constraints.

• Cash flow can be a problem with inventory devaluation as time goes on.

• Loan payments may be delayed if cash flow is an issue.

• Unsold inventory depreciates exponentially over time, which means it’s harder to cover margins.

• Some goods expire or spoil, so they cannot be sold or donated.

• Clothing goes out of style quickly, with seasonal changes also a factor.

• More warehouse space to keep inventory can impact the bottom line.

Source: Inturn

Bargains are back as retailers deal with an overstock of inventory and goods people no longer desire.

“Ten months ago you might think you needed more leisurewear, but now people are back to work and they are going on vacation. So, we are getting a mismatch of what was ordered and what consumers want. It’s not just an issue of too much inventory, but too much of the wrong inventory in many cases,” Mark Mathews with the National Retail Federation (NRF) told the Business Journal.

That's good news for those in the liquidation industry, as well as people who enjoy deals. Stores that sell goods at bargain basement prices, like Falling Prices in Santa Rosa and sister company BidRL, are thriving as big box stores such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot dump a glut of inventory.

Matthews, vice president of research development and industry analysis for the federation, a national trade association, described what was happening with the big box stores as well as small and large merchants it represents.

“They order three, six, nine months in advance and they are ordering based on historical behavior,” Matthews said. “They are ordering based on the high levels of 2021 and early 2022. Then you layer on the factor that consumer behavior has changed dramatically.”

Walmart and Target, two of the larger retailers in the U.S., have been slow to adjust. While revenues are still going up, in large part this has to do with prices being higher.

“We expect inflation to continue to influence the choices that families make and we’re adjusting to that reality so we can help them more,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on an Aug. 16 conference call.

The retailer’s finance chief, John David Rainey, added, "We've also canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.”

Walmart has stores in North Bay stories in Rohnert Park, Windsor, Napa, American Canyon, Vallejo, Fairfield, Vacaville and Suisun City.

Economic indicators

RL Liquidators, the parent company of Falling Prices and BidRL, has contracts with Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and others to buy its unsold merchandise.

“There has been a very dramatic change. It’s been for more than just a few months, it’s been six or seven months. Sales became soft and purchasing teams were slow to respond,” said Larry Morgan, co-founder and CEO of Sacramento-based RL Liquidators, adding that this has landed those companies in “a bit of trouble.”

He pointed to how at the beginning of the pandemic when there were shelter in place orders people were exercising at home, improving their living quarters by remodeling and redecorating, and working in their gardens. Products related to those activities are what people were clamoring for at stores.

“When restrictions related to COVID ended, the buying trends shifted again, but models for buyers failed to shift,” Morgan told the Business Journal. “There is not lot of historical data about what to do before and after a pandemic. So companies have way too much of things that people are no longer interested in buying.”

Morgan predicts the massive fluctuations with inventory will exist into early next year. He expects a new normal to then emerge, but doesn’t know what that will look like.

“We went from the American consumer can’t buy enough to the American consumer is not buying, so people have a ton of inventory because of that,” Morgan said.

Not every retail sector has an oversupply of goods, according to the National Retail Federation. For many stores the inventory to sales ratio is below 20-year averages, which is why retail sales are at an all-time high; with growth at 7% in 2020, 14% in 2021, and year-to-date 7% above last year, according to Mathews.

“So, for the majority of retail it is not a major problem,” Mathews said.

But he admitted the one sector where that ratio is significantly higher is general merchandise, which includes big box stores like Walmart and Target.

“Because consumer spending makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy, even a small decrease in consumer spending can reduce aggregate demand and economic activity,” according to Congressional Research Service.

North Bay liquidators

“I think we are getting a wiser shopper. I think that is a new trend; to stretch your hard earned cash,” said Richard Cawood who with wife, Ruth, owns Falling Prices in Santa Rosa, and five BidRL locations, with two in Santa Rosa.

Everything in the Falling Prices store is marked at $6 on Tuesdays, $4 on Wednesdays, $2 on Thursdays, $1 on Fridays and 25 cents on Saturdays.

“Yes, it could be inflation, but I’ve never seen the demand like this. Some days we can’t keep up with the quantity of people coming through the doors,” Cawood said. “It’s like Black Friday every Tuesday at 10 a.m. They are lined up and running into the store.”

That line could be 200-people deep.

Every week about 26,000 items move in and out of the store. When a semi-truck arrives those working at the store have no idea what the merchandise on board will be. All they know is it will not contain perishables, firearms, drug paraphernalia, adult entertainment, alcohol or tobacco.

Anything worth more than $60 goes to BidRL, while the rest fills the shelves at Falling Prices. BidRL is an online auction site, and bidders come to local warehouses to inspect and pick up goods.

Cawood expects Falling Prices and BidRL to be money-making businesses, no matter the state of the local or national economies.

“It will survive because the deals are that good and people will be able to stretch their budget in good and bad times,” he said.

RL Liquidators last year did approximately $60 million in sales, with 2022 on target to hit $104 million, according to CEO Morgan.

Morgan launched the company in 2009, with incorporation coming two years later. Today it includes 12 Falling Prices “bin” stores, 24 BidRL locations and five That’s Cheap outlets, which are more traditional discount retail stores.

Morgan said the company is expanding, but would not say if more North Bay locations are planned.

Overstocked health and beauty products

On the flip side of the regional liquidation scene is the one-man operation of Going, Going, Gone in Corte Madera.

Marty Shapiro has been operating the Marin County company for 17 years, working mostly in the health and beauty sectors.

“I deal with a lot of high-end manufactures of beauty supplies. I don’t compete with them in the salon channel. I supply to discount stores like Burlington Coats, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Ross stores, where people typically come in for treasure hunts,” Shapiro said. “Last year I did about $17 million in excess inventory. I could have done about $24 million, but I had trouble getting product because of supply issues.”

In 2020, he said he moved about $14.6 million in merchandise. This year is tracking to be similar to 2021.

However, he is forecasting 2023 to be a $20 million year. This is because more product is becoming available.

That includes hair care products. He expects to move more than 2 million units just in hair care this year. Last year, eyelashes were the big item, while another year it was hair extensions.

Manufacturers are starting to create new packaging and fragrances, something that was not happening during the peak of the pandemic. This means the high-end retailers want to off-load the old product to liquidators like Shapiro who will get it onto the shelves at lower-end stores.

“They are starting to say, ‘OK, people are coming back to work, let’s come out with a new package or fragrance.’ They didn’t do that last year,” Shapiro said.

