Big retailers miscalculated on inventory, but that’s good for these Marin, Sonoma discount retailers

• Clothing goes out of style quickly, with seasonal changes also a factor.

• Some goods expire or spoil, so they cannot be sold or donated.

• Cash flow can be a problem with inventory devaluation as time goes on.

Bargains are back as retailers deal with an overstock of inventory and goods people no longer desire.

“Ten months ago you might think you needed more leisurewear, but now people are back to work and they are going on vacation. So, we are getting a mismatch of what was ordered and what consumers want. It’s not just an issue of too much inventory, but too much of the wrong inventory in many cases,” Mark Mathews with the National Retail Federation (NRF) told the Business Journal.

That's good news for those in the liquidation industry, as well as people who enjoy deals. Stores that sell goods at bargain basement prices, like Falling Prices in Santa Rosa and sister company BidRL, are thriving as big box stores such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot dump a glut of inventory.

Matthews, vice president of research development and industry analysis for the federation, a national trade association, described what was happening with the big box stores as well as small and large merchants it represents.

“They order three, six, nine months in advance and they are ordering based on historical behavior,” Matthews said. “They are ordering based on the high levels of 2021 and early 2022. Then you layer on the factor that consumer behavior has changed dramatically.”

Walmart and Target, two of the larger retailers in the U.S., have been slow to adjust. While revenues are still going up, in large part this has to do with prices being higher.

“We expect inflation to continue to influence the choices that families make and we’re adjusting to that reality so we can help them more,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on an Aug. 16 conference call.

The retailer’s finance chief, John David Rainey, added, "We've also canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.”

Walmart has stores in North Bay stories in Rohnert Park, Windsor, Napa, American Canyon, Vallejo, Fairfield, Vacaville and Suisun City.

Economic indicators

RL Liquidators, the parent company of Falling Prices and BidRL, has contracts with Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and others to buy its unsold merchandise.

“There has been a very dramatic change. It’s been for more than just a few months, it’s been six or seven months. Sales became soft and purchasing teams were slow to respond,” said Larry Morgan, co-founder and CEO of Sacramento-based RL Liquidators, adding that this has landed those companies in “a bit of trouble.”

He pointed to how at the beginning of the pandemic when there were shelter in place orders people were exercising at home, improving their living quarters by remodeling and redecorating, and working in their gardens. Products related to those activities are what people were clamoring for at stores.

“When restrictions related to COVID ended, the buying trends shifted again, but models for buyers failed to shift,” Morgan told the Business Journal. “There is not lot of historical data about what to do before and after a pandemic. So companies have way too much of things that people are no longer interested in buying.”

Morgan predicts the massive fluctuations with inventory will exist into early next year. He expects a new normal to then emerge, but doesn’t know what that will look like.

“We went from the American consumer can’t buy enough to the American consumer is not buying, so people have a ton of inventory because of that,” Morgan said.

Not every retail sector has an oversupply of goods, according to the National Retail Federation. For many stores the inventory to sales ratio is below 20-year averages, which is why retail sales are at an all-time high; with growth at 7% in 2020, 14% in 2021, and year-to-date 7% above last year, according to Mathews.

“So, for the majority of retail it is not a major problem,” Mathews said.

But he admitted the one sector where that ratio is significantly higher is general merchandise, which includes big box stores like Walmart and Target.

“Because consumer spending makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy, even a small decrease in consumer spending can reduce aggregate demand and economic activity,” according to Congressional Research Service.

North Bay liquidators

“I think we are getting a wiser shopper. I think that is a new trend; to stretch your hard earned cash,” said Richard Cawood who with wife, Ruth, owns Falling Prices in Santa Rosa, and five BidRL locations, with two in Santa Rosa.

Everything in the Falling Prices store is marked at $6 on Tuesdays, $4 on Wednesdays, $2 on Thursdays, $1 on Fridays and 25 cents on Saturdays.

“Yes, it could be inflation, but I’ve never seen the demand like this. Some days we can’t keep up with the quantity of people coming through the doors,” Cawood said. “It’s like Black Friday every Tuesday at 10 a.m. They are lined up and running into the store.”