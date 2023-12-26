Bill Foley buys Sonoma’s MacArthur Place hotel in second recent local hospitality investment

Insurance and wine entrepreneur Bill Foley continues to expand his hospitality industry holdings, buying a 69-room Sonoma luxury boutique hotel just three months after purchasing a stake in a west Sonoma County inn.

An affiliate of Southern California-based Foley Entertainment Group purchased MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa from an entity managed by a Arizona real estate investment firm that just wrapped four years of extensive renovations at the 29 E. MacArthur St. property.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed, but Sonoma County property records listed the value for the Dec. 21 transaction of $65.6 million. That works out to about $951,000 a room. Room rates start at $529 a night.

“I have always believed MacArthur Place to be the perfect addition to the Foley Entertainment Group family,” said Bill Foley in the news release. “Adding to our already deep Sonoma County roots and portfolio of two hotels, seven estate wineries and multiple restaurants, MacArthur Place truly solidifies our place in this incredible wine region. It’s an iconic hotel and the completion of the recent renovation has brought the already beautiful property to the next level. I am proud to welcome MacArthur Place to FEG.”

Foley Entertainment Group in late summer bought a minority stake in Farmhouse Inn in the Russian River Valley community of Forestville. The portfolio’s local holdings include Hotel Les Mars, Chalkboard Restaurant, Goodnight’s Prime Steak + Spirits, and wineries such as Chateau St. Jean and Ferrari-Carrano.

Beyond Wine Country’s the group owns hotels, resorts, restaurants and wineries in Southern California, Oregon, Montana and New Zealand. In sports, the group owns Vegas Golden Knights hockey and indoor football teams as well as a 6,000-seat arena in Nevada.

Foley’s net worth was estimated to be $1.7 billion as of Tuesday, according to Forbes.

The roots of MacArthur Place go back to 1869, when the six acre property was part of a family estate vineyard and horse ranch.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Lat33 Capital managed a fund that had purchased MacArthur Place in October 2017 for $36 million. The renovation was estimated to cost $20 million, according to a 2019 report about a private funding round for the purchase and upgrades.

The project converted the then-64-room inn into a luxury hotel with new reception area, overhauled guest rooms and cottage suites, and a “fully reimagined” dining and imbibing experience at Layla and The Porch restaurants plus The Bar at MacArthur. The last part of the upgrades, finished this fall, were revamped spa and pool areas plus five more rooms and suites.

