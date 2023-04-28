BioMarin Pharmaceutical reports Q1 revenue up 15%, earnings down 58% after one-time gain

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

That’s down 58% from $120.8 million a year before, a change the San Rafael-based maker of treatments for rare diseases attributed to proceeds from the $110 million sale in early 2022 of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher for Voxzogo.

The company noted that revenue of $88 million for that drug, the first approved for the achondroplasia form of dwarfism, was a key driver for the 15% year-over-year revenue growth, ending the quarter at $596.4 million. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572.5 million.

The San Rafael-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $116 million, or 60 cents per share, up 17% year over year.

The earnings results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for pro forma earnings of 43 cents per share.

BioMarin expects full-year earnings of $155 million to $205 million, or $1.80 to $2.05 per share, and revenue of $2.38 billion to $2.5 billion. The company revised its Voxzogo revenue expectations up to $380 million–$430 million, from $330 million–$380 million on Feb. 28.

But the forecast for sales of the hemophilia A treatment Roctavian was revised downward to $50 million–$150 million, from $100 million–$200 million, after the Food and Drug Administration has called for more information as it considers U.S. market approval.

BioMarin shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

Automated Insights and Zacks Investment Research contributed to this report.