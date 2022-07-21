BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s gene therapy nears European market after US setback

BioMarin Pharmaceutical expects European patients to begin receiving its gene therapy for a life-threatening blood-clotting disorder before the end of the year, raising the Marin County drugmaker’s hopes it can succeed where rival Bluebird Bio Inc. faltered.

The one-time infusion for hemophilia could gain European approval at the end of August after getting a key recommendation in June from a regulatory committee, BioMarin Chief Commerical Officer Jeff Ajer said in an interview. The San Rafael-based company will then make a country-by-country push to persuade health systems to pay for it, starting with Germany, with broader agreements likely taking about a year to clinch, he said.

BioMarin's Roctavian is the latest gene therapy to approach the market. It aims to treat a form of hemophilia, a rare and lifelong bleeding disorder, with a single dose, potentially bringing huge health benefits and cost savings. But governments and insurers have wrestled with questions over longterm results, safety and how to pay for the revolutionary treatments.

Roctavian is the first gene therapy to be recommended for approval in Europe for hemophilia A. More than 20,000 adults across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are severely afflicted, and about 6,000 of them may be eligible for BioMarin's treatment, which could free them from the routine of regular infusions of clotting factor and drugs, the company said.

The company is seeking to avoid obstacles that tripped up Bluebird Bio, which received European clearance in 2019 for a gene therapy targeting another inherited blood disorder, beta thalassemia. The biotech announced a price of about $1.8 million, then pulled the treatment from Germany after insurers there offered to pay less than half that much. Later, Bluebird left the continent entirely to focus on the U.S.

BioMarin has faced its own setbacks in the U.S. In 2020, U.S. regulators declined to approve its therapy, shocking patients and investors. While the company plans to refile in the U.S. by the end of September, it may have missed key revenue-generating years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Competition from rivals and gene-editing programs could limit the therapy's growth, and analysts' forecast of $1.4 billion in Roctavian sales by 2027 "could be aggressive," BI found.

The company now has more data showing the therapy's value, Ajer said. Roctavian reduced patients' annualized bleeding rate by 85% in a study released in January, and more recent findings showed it maintained efficacy over six years.

But, like other gene therapies, Roctavian will likely face challenges in winning over cost-conscious governments. One-third of the 21 advanced therapies approved in Europe have been withdrawn from the market, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, an industry group.

Payers are concerned about how patients will respond and how long the benefits will last, Ajer said. The company plans to "take that risk off the table" by offering refunds if Roctavian falls short, though trials suggest it won't for the vast majority of patients, he said.

BioMarin has said it's considering a price between $2 million and $3 million. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which assesses the costs and benefits of treatments, estimated in 2020 that Roctavian could be cost-effective at a price of $2.5 million. The U.S. nonprofit didn't carry out a full assessment due to the regulator's request for more data.

It's seen as cost-effective because current hemophilia treatments are expensive -- as much as $750,000 a year per person in the U.S. -- and they're given to patients over a lifetime, BioMarin said.

European authorization would allow BioMarin to start selling the therapy in the coming months while it negotiates prices, which are likely to be lower in Europe than in the U.S. After those markets, the company will turn to countries such as the U.K., Ajer said.

"Payers want this for their patients and they see the value in it," he said. "It's a matter of getting to the mechanics of something that works for them and works for us."