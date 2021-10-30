BioMarin posts dip in third quarter revenue

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Thursday reported third quarter earnings showing revenues dropped to $408.7 million.

In 2020, the San Rafael biotech company posted $476.8 million in total revenues, which according to company officials is due to “uneven ordering.” This is defined as the pace in which governments in Latin America order drugs.

Still, the pharmaceutical company expects to end the year better than what was forecasted at the end of July, when it released its full-year financial “guidance,” as in prediction. The range improved from an anticipated $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. Now the bottom rung of the range is predicted to rake in $1.82 billion in total revenues.

BioMarin spokeswoman Debra Charlesworth expressed optimism over the company’s future. In particular, her firm awaits the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a new “linear growth” drug intended to lengthen bones called Voxzogo.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

"As we begin the last quarter of 2021, we are very pleased to be improving both top and bottom-line financial guidance for the full-year," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO of BioMarin. "Uneven ordering patterns are a consistent element of our dynamic global commercial business, making full-year results the key indicator of product demand.“