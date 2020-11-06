BioMarin Q3 earnings soar, despite setback in hemophilia drug testing

The third quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN), a maker of treatments for rare diseases, was one in which the period’s standard and proforma financial metrics both need explanation to fully capture the successes and setbacks.

The San Rafael-based company on on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $784.8 million, $4.01 per share, a staggering jump from $55.0 million, or 31 cents a share, a year before. But a key driver in that is a $835.1 million tax benefit from shifting some intellectual property overseas to where many of the products are made and sold.

And the company also took a $81.2 million inventory charge for its stockpile of a highly anticipated one-time treatment for hemophilia A gene therapy, which pushed quarterly cost of sales up $91.8 million.

In mid-August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the treatment — valoctocogene roxaparvovec, or valrox — wouldn’t get an early green light for market but instead would have to complete a late-stage study and provide two years of follow-up data on the therapy’s safety and efficacy in preventing internal bleeding for all study participants.

BioMarin was ahead in testing a treatment for hemophilia A, outpacing Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics and Generation Bio, according to ABC News. The company now expects to complete one-year phase 3 testing observations of valrox recipients this month and report the first results of the two years of follow-up observations in the first quarter of next year. Results are expected to be submitted to European regulators in the second quarter.

“In the third quarter we received unexpected news on the status of our application with valoctocogene roxaparvovec for hemophilia A from health authorities, which resulted in a delay in potential approval timelines,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO, in the announcement. “However, we remain confident in our valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy and its potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for people with hemophilia A.”

Adjusted for such one-time gains and costs, quarterly earnings were $98.7 million, or 54 cents per share, up from $78.1 million, or 42 cents a share, the previous year. Those results exceeded Wall Street expectations, as the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share last quarter.

BioMarin posted revenue of $476.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts, as 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.1 million. Here are the treatments that were impacting quarterly net product revenue growth:

Palynziq, up $22.0 million driven by a combination of revenue from U.S. patients achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy.

Aldurazyme, up $18.1 million due to higher sales volume to Genzyme, which markets the treatment.

Naglazyme and Vimizim decreased by an aggregate of $33.7 million, primarily due to timing of orders placed from Latin America as well as the impact of missed infusions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion.

BioMarin shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, before the financial results were reported, shares hit $75.05, an increase of 0.5% in the last 12 months but below the peak of $127 a share in July before the FDA announcement. The stock price was $77.50 with less than two hours of trading left Friday, up 3.4%.