BJ’s Restaurant in Marin County plans to close this spring

OAKLAND — BJ's Restaurants Inc. is cutting 90 jobs due to its decision to permanently close its restaurant in San Rafael's Northgate Mall on April 12, the Southern California-based chain told the state.

The Huntington Beach-based company said in its filing with the Employment Development Department that it is offering transfers to all affected employees if they wish to work at another one of the dining establishment's restaurants.

There are two other BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations in the North Bay, at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa and at 190 Nut Tree Parkway in Vacaville.

CEO Greg Levin said Feb. 17 on a conference call about the publicly traded company’s fourth-quarter results that two “older” restaurants would be closed in the first half of this year and five would be opened.

A location in Portland, Oregon, was to close late last month after 26 years in business, KGW-TV reported earlier that month. As of mid-February, the 44-year-old company said it owned and operated 216 restaurants in 29 states.

The restaurant job cuts are among over 300 more set to batter the Bay Area economy. Tech companies and a maritime logistics firm are among the latest job cut announcements in the Bay Area, according to WARN Act letters that were sent to the EDD.

Tech companies Evernote, Chipper Cash, Futurewei Technologies and Minted plan to eliminate a combined 163 jobs. This fresh round of tech layoffs will affect workers in Santa Clara, Redwood City, San Francisco and Hayward.

GSC Logistics is cutting 60 jobs in the Bay Area. The cutbacks will occur in Oakland.

Here are some of the details of the most recent layoffs reported to the EDD affecting Bay Area workers, according to the individual WARN letters that the respective companies sent to the agency:

GSC Logistics is cutting 80 jobs, with layoffs scheduled to begin as soon as April 12. GSC warned that the job cuts could occur throughout 2023, depending on demand for warehouse and shipping work at the Port of Oakland.

Evernote, a software company that has developed a note-taking app that bears the company's name, has decided to eliminate 65 positions in Redwood City. The job cuts took place on Feb. 17. Evernote said it provided employees with pay and benefits instead of 60 days' notice of their terminations.

Critical Ideas, which does business as Chipper Cash, has decided to cut 49 jobs based out of the San Francisco headquarters. However, the WARN letter showed that the affected employees appeared to be working remotely in locations throughout the Bay Area and several other states. The job cuts occurred on Feb. 17. The Critical Ideas workers were given pay and benefits rather than 60 days' notice of their layoffs.

Futurewei Technologies, a unit of China-based Huawei, is cutting 43 jobs in Santa Clara. The electronics company provides communications and information technology services and is the U.S. research arm of Huawei. The layoffs are slated to occur on April 3.

Minted, an online marketplace and platform for independent artists and designers, is cutting six jobs at a Hayward manufacturing plant that will be closed down. The layoffs are due to occur on April 17.

An estimated 333 jobs, including both tech and non-tech industries, are being lost in the Bay Area as a result of the most recent layoff decisions, a review of the WARN letters shows.

GSC Logistics, in its WARN letter, stated that bottlenecks at the Port of Oakland contributed to the company's decision to slash staffing levels in Oakland.

"A severe decrease in our warehouse operations" prompted GSC Logistics to conduct the staffing reductions, Frank Del Gaizo, GSC's senior director in human resources, wrote in a letter to the company's warehouse workers in Oakland that the logistics firm provided to the state EDD.

GSC Logistics stated that the layoffs were expected to be permanent, although the company said it's possible that some affected workers could be recalled to their jobs in order of seniority, depending on the demand for work at the port.

The affected workers are represented by the Oakland office of Teamsters Local 70, the WARN notice stated.

Plenty of uncertainty looms over the company's business as a result of macro forces in play at the Port of Oakland, GSC indicated in the filing with state officials.

"The warehouse volume at our facility is unknown due to the delay and supply chain issues at the Oakland Port," GSC Logistics stated in the WARN notice to the EDD.

North Bay Business Journal provided reporting on the BJ’s Restaurant closure.