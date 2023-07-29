BKF Engineers names new marketing director

BKF Engineers has promoted Nikki McQuaid to director of marketing, the engineering firm announced July 19.

She most recently was the firm’s communications and brand manager. BKF has North Bay offices in Santa Rosa, where McQuaid works, and San Rafael.

In her previous role, McQuaid led the firm’s “BKF Everywhere, A Local’s Guide,” an integrated marketing and brand awareness campaign that recently won an award from The Zweig Group and another from the Society for Marketing Professionals Services’ San Francisco Chapter, according to the announcement.

In her new role as director of marketing, McQuaid will lead the implementation of strategies that will further strengthen BKF Engineers’ position as a market leader, according to the announcement.

McQuaid graduated from Sonoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration marketing.

“With her fearless and creative approach to marketing, Nikki has become a key part of BKF’s leadership team,” Greg Hurd, president and CEO, stated in the news release. “The caliber of marketing and public relations she brings has propelled BKF to new heights in the eyes of our employees, clients, and teaming partners. With Nikki at the helm of the marketing team, BKF Engineers is ready to enter its next phase of growth and expansion.”