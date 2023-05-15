Blazers Smokehouse & Beer Garden opening in Marin County

New restaurant for Novato

Blazers Smokehouse & Beer Garden in downtown Novato is welcoming guests during its soft opening ahead of its official May 20 launch.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.5695526&lat=38.1080392&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Owned by Erick and Keri Hendricks, Blazers is the latest venture for the couple, who operated Hilltop 1892 restaurant in Novato for 10 years before it was forced to close in 2020 during the pandemic, according to Marin Independent Journal.

Blazers’ drink offerings include seven California wines and a rotating selection of beers and ciders. The restaurant is located at 7380 Redwood Blvd. in Novato, in the space previously occupied by Jerry’s Delicatessen & BBQ, which closed in 2022.

Blazers (415-408-3333) is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.