Blue Note Napa seeks county permits for planned Silverado concerts

Blue Note Napa lined up such stars as Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris for its outdoor summer concert series at Silverado Resort & Spa, only to learn at the 11th hour it needs county event permits.

That doesn't mean the shows won't go on. STR Entertainment Inc. is belatedly applying for permits, with some Silverado residents expressing concerns about potential traffic and noise.

On Wednesday, the county Zoning Administrator approved a permit for three May shows with up to 1,200 patrons each. May 19 is to be Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Tour, May 20 is to be Yoakam and May 21st is to be Harris.

Blue Note Napa is advertising for 24 acts and 27 days of shows through September, as well as a three-day jazz festival in July. Napa County's temporary event permit program requires that the permits be obtained in various batches, rather than one permit for all of the shows.

That means more Zoning Administrator hearings will be necessary.

Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, addressed the tardy permit situation. Previous concert series were in St. Helena and the city of Napa. This one is in the unincorporated county.

"Admittedly, and I apologize to those on the dais, the rules and regs were new to us," he told the Zoning Administrator. "We were told — not by people in this room — that the use permits or whatever they were at Silverado would allow us to do this there."

That turned out not to be the case. The county on April 26 issued a notice of apparent code violation to Blue Note Napa and STR Entertainment for selling concert tickets without securing required temporary event permits.

One way to resolve the alleged code violation without a fine is to obtain the permits.

Silverado, besides having a resort, has several neighborhoods with a few thousand homes. Several Silverado residents attended the Zoning Administrator hearing to express concerns about Blue Note's plans.

"When I sit on the patio and they have concerts during the golf tournament, we can barely hear each other talk. It's just ridiculous," resident Rich Tancredi said.

Resident John Comisky was among those who thought the series of Blue Note events should be considered as a whole, not in partitioned into groups. That's because these are a series of conditions that will impact the neighborhood over and over again, he said.

"It wears down the environment. It wears down the entire infrastructure of the neighborhood," he said. "By splitting them up, I think we're overlooking that."

A couple of residents praised the Blue Note Napa series. One said live events such as this make Napa County a world-renowned place to visit.

Napa County Public Works Director Steven Lederer said the traffic situation resulting from last year's Blue Note Napa concert series at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena was a "train wreck" spilling out into the county.

"I think the operator can do better," Lederer said. "I think the operator has to do better."

Tesler said Blue Note Napa for various reasons didn't work with the California Highway Patrol the way it should have on the St. Helena events. It is working with the CHP on the Silverado events and he thinks that will make a difference, though he disagreed with the depiction of the St. Helena concerts.

"It's going to be safe and it's going to a minimal impact to traffic," he said.

He also talked of trying to maintain the lowest noise volume levels possible at houses.

Zoning Administrator Brian Bordona said he has very limited authority over the event permits. He can't impose conditions and must grant the permits if applicants meet county criteria. In this case, he was obligated to approve the Blue Note Napa application, he said.

Blue Note Napa's website shows 27 days of shows for Silverado through late September, with Belinda Carlisle, Tower of Power and Chris Botti among the performers. Some performers are scheduled for more than one day. Events are to be from 4 to 10 p.m., with fenced-in stage and seating to be near the 1st and 18th holes of the North Golf Course.

In addition, Silverado is to host the Blue Note Jazz Festival from July 28-30. Tesler said up to 12,000 people could attend each day of the festival.

Precisely how Blue Note Napa will make the entire concert series work within the county permit structure remains to be seen. It faces a kind of brain-teaser or math puzzle.

That's because Napa County has various categories of temporary events permits with different limits on attendance. The county limits how many events in each category can be held each year at a single site.

For example, Blue Note Napa can obtain only three events with unlimited attendance per day for the Silverado site. It can obtain only six events with a maximum of 400 attendees per day and five events with up to 250 attendees per day, a county report said.

Napa County considers the now-approved May 19-21 concerts as one event in the unlimited attendance category.