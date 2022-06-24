Board member at Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Sharon Wright is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

I was born in a small town in West Texas and lived on the family farm until economics and world events led my father to return to active duty in the US Army.

We moved all over the world and I was fortunate to be able to do my first two years of college at an American University in Munich, Germany.

I returned to the U.S., continued my education at Texas Tech and from there, launched my professional career in banking on a large army base in Oklahoma.

After getting married and moving to California, I switched my career path to focus more on community involvement and enrichment. Serving as CEO of a regional chamber of commerce in Southern California was the foundation of my professional and community involvements. I graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Leadership Development and was named the top new Chamber Executive in the State of California by the California Chamber of Commerce.

Since then and moving to Santa Rosa, I served as executive director of the Santa Rosa Downtown Development Association then started my own business, Wright & Associates, focusing on association management and organizational development services.

I served as executive director of the Sonoma County Alliance, Leadership Santa Rosa and Tomorrow’s Leaders Today while helping other non-profits with various management and organizational task. Most recently, my focus has been on providing consulting services to businesses in public affairs and government relations.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Be yourself and follow your passion. I have two grandchildren that are just entering the work world and we have this conversation often.

I encourage them to network, find people they admire and respect, ask them if they would be a mentor – expand their world. I encourage them to look inside themselves and know what inspires you, motivates you – if it’s money, that’s one thing: if it’s helping other people or a cause, that’s another thing and maybe, it’s a bit of both.

Most of all, whatever you do, do it with integrity! Do what you say you’re going to do then do it! Don’t be afraid to fail – you’ll always learn.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

What I have learned is that leadership is an art and not a science. It requires integrity, insight, and inclusiveness to be successful. Leadership is not about position or title, it’s all about people and helping and motivating others to get the job done and succeed beyond their expectations.

For me, leadership is not skill that is reserved for the board room, it a characteristic that I try to incorporate into my everyday life.