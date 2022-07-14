Board member returns to Santa Rosa vision-loss nonprofit

Aerial Gilbert has rejoined the board of directors of the Earle Baum Center, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit that serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties.

“I am thrilled to welcome Aerial back to EBC’s board,” said Bob Sonnenberg, CEO of Earle Baum Center. “Aerial’s deep understanding and personal experience with Earle Baum Center both as a client and former board member will make it possible for Earle Baum Center to achieve its goals of being a resource to everyone in Sonoma County who lives with sight loss.”

Gilbert was a member of the first board of directors for Earle Baum Center at its inception in 1996 during which time she served for more than 10 years, the group stated. She grew up in Marin County and has been a resident of Sonoma County since 1994. She was a pediatric registered nurse until she lost her sight abruptly in 1988.

She then pursued a career at Guide Dogs for the Blind for 23 years, first as manager of Campus Volunteer Programs and then as the outreach manager for the U.S, and Canada, the group stated.