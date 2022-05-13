BottleRock Napa Valley announces 2022 lineup for Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage

Superstar chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern and musical headliners P!nk and Twenty One Pilots lead the lineup for BottleRock Napa Valley 2022’s Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

The music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival, returning to downtown Napa on May 27-29, announced the full lineup for this year’s culinary stage on Thursday.

“Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons, sibling celebrity chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, country music star Luke Combs, and rappers E-40 and Too $hort are among dozens of high-profile chefs and musicians who will team up for cooking demonstrations. Emmy-winning TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem will serve as emcee.

“The 2022 Williams Sonoma Stage lineup is a blockbuster, filled with great pairings between culinary stars, our musical headliners and some great personalities and celebrities,” BottleRock partner Dave Graham said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to some memorable culinary stage moments for festival fans.”

For the full culinary stage lineup, go to bottlerocknapavalley.com/culinary-stage-lineup.

In addition to the musical artists appearing on the culinary stage, the festival features headliners Metallica, The Black Crowes, Pitbull and Greta Van Fleet.

Single-day Friday and Saturday general admission tickets to the 2022 festival are still available at bottlerocknapavalley.com/tickets. For other sold-out tickets are available at the festival’s official ticket exchange website, lyte.com.

For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.