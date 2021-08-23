BottleRock Napa Valley music festival infuses hope for North Bay food businesses hit hard by pandemic

The current mandate doesn’t require proof of vaccination or testing, and applies to gatherings of 5,000 people or more.

As of that date, California will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of any indoor gathering of 1,000 people or more.

The BottleRock mandate preceded, and is stricter than, the state’s Aug. 19 announcement that existing rules for indoor gatherings will be tightened, effective Sept. 20.

That rise in COVID-19 cases also will change how BottleRock is executed, with all staff and attendees required to show proof of vaccination, event organizers announced Aug. 10. Negative test results won’t be accepted as a substitute.

Stapleton replaces Stevie Nicks, who on Aug. 10 bowed out of BottleRock and four other concerts she had planned this year, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

The three-day annual BottleRock event attracts hundreds of thousands of concertgoers from near and far to see headline acts such as Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, No Doubt, The Cure, and dozens more.

After the pandemic delivered another economic gut punch last year by forcing the cancellation of BottleRock Napa Valley, the annual festivities are set to return Sept. 3–5, bringing hope to restaurateurs and caterers for an opportunity to recoup revenue.

For all its musical prowess, BottleRock also is a festival of wine, brew and food experiences. The number of food and beverage vendors participating this year is roughly 70, about the same as in 2019. About 40 of those participants are food vendors like Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in downtown Napa.

He is happy to see the event return.

“Being a part of BottleRock is definitely a shot in the arm for us,” Finch said. “It’s a lot of really hard work, but it helps pay the bills at the end of the concert.”

Making dough

From its booth by the main stage at the Napa Valley Expo Fairgrounds in downtown Napa, Filippi’s will be selling about 1,000 pizza slices each day of the event, where Finch said he’ll have three lines “30-to-40 people deep, all day long.”

Finch, whose eating establishment last year rang up 35% of the sales of a normal year, said he still considers himself fortunate as a restaurateur because of his business model.

“I do a lot of takeout business to-go,” said Finch, who also sells pasta, salads and sandwiches. “It was part of my culture already, so when the virus closed us down, we still had that revenue stream of takeout food.”

This year will be Finch’s second as a BottleRock food vendor for the festival that began eight years ago. Before 2019, Finch worked behind the scenes as a hired chef, preparing about 500 meals a day to feed event staff.

From a BottleRock revenue standpoint, there’s no real difference between serving concertgoers versus feeding staffers, Finch said, noting vendors must pay a fee to participate in BottleRock. He declined to state the amount, explaining it varies among vendors, depending on their location at the event.

Filippi’s Pizza Grotto restaurant will stay open during BottleRock, albeit with a skeleton crew, to serve Napa locals and any other visitors, Finch said.

Lost opportunity

Like Filippi’s, neighboring restaurant Ristorante Allegria also will stay open during the BottleRock festivities, said Baris Yildiz, who for 19 years has co-owned the restaurant with his brother, Rodi.

They have been regular participants in BottleRock, and this year will be no different.

But in the case of Ristorante Allegria, sales brought in from the three-day festival won’t be a shot in the arm for business.

The restaurant — the brothers’ bread and butter — has been recovering since the shutdown ended, Yildiz said. Sales last year were down 80%, and while takeout helped keep the doors open, it wasn’t a moneymaker.

“Last year was challenging, so obviously we were not able to open because of what was going on,” Yildiz said. “This year since we opened, it's been really good.”

During BottleRock, the restaurant will remain open for anyone wishing to dine in, but business will be slow, he said.

And because BottleRock doesn’t allow attendees to come and go after they enter the event grounds, there also will be no opportunity to capture any restaurant diners from the mass of concertgoers in town.

Still, Yildiz said it’s worthwhile to participate in BottleRock and he plans to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But he thinks BottleRock’s value is higher outside of Ristorante Allegria.

“It’s good for some businesses,” he said. “It's good for the local economy.”

An economic boost

Like any other large, regional event, BottleRock will bring an infusion of spending to the local economy, noted Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University.

“This helps an array of regional — likely centered on Napa and western Solano counties — businesses for the two days before and probably one day after, including the days of the festival,” Eyler said. “The key to the economic impacts is the number of people who spend the night regionally and thus spend money on local businesses before and after the shows.”

Hotel bookings for the event so far can’t be measured because of the continuing unpredictability of the COVID-19 variants, said Pete Hillan, spokesman for the California Hotel & Lodging Association.

And Eyler pointed out that last year’s loss from BottleRock is unlikely to be made up short of the next few years.

“The main thing is that this year's festival goes off without incident and the attendees and performers provide good word of mouth on the other side,” Eyler said.