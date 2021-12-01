BottleRock Napa Valley returns to Memorial Day Weekend: How to get presale tickets for 2022 festival

BottleRock Napa Valley is returning to its typical Memorial Day weekend dates for the first time since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 show and moved the 2021 edition to September.

The annual music festival at the Napa Valley Expo is set for May 27 to May 29 in 2022, and tickets are going on sale soon. Here's the information you need.

How to get tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2022

Napa residents will get access to tickets first: On Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., locals can score tickets as long as it the ZIP code used on your ticket order matches those in Napa County. Those ZIP codes are:

— 94503

— 94508

— 94515

— 94558

— 94559

— 94562

— 94567

— 94573

— 94574

— 94576

— 94581

— 94589

— 94599

American Express card members can also get early access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 through 10 p.m. Dec. 8. For everyone else, BottleRock is running a holiday presale starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.

General admission tickets that win you access for all three days of the festival cost $369, according to the BottleRock website.

Who will play at BottleRock 2022?

While lineups aren't out for the show just yet, past lineups show what kind of performances to expect. In 2021, BottleRock hosted more than 80 artists including:

— Megan Thee Stallion

— Miley Cyrus

— Stevie Nicks

— Guns N' Roses

— Foo Fighters

— G-Eazy

— Run the Jewels

— Portugal the Man

— Young the Giant

— Cage the Elephant

— Black Pumas

— The Highwomen

The show also featured celebrity and chef performances on a dedicated culinary stage.