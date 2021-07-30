Bottlerock Napa Valley venue names new operations chief

Corey Oakley, who at one time ran the Sonoma County Fair and Exposition in Santa Rosa, is the new chief operating officer for the state-owned Napa Expo.

The selection, announced by the Napa Valley Exposition board of directors, which oversees the 33-acre event site, home to the Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival, as part of the 25th District Agriculture Association under the California Department of Food & Agriculture.

Oakley will replace longtime CEO Joe Anderson who has remained part-time in that role since his retirement last year.

“Corey’s experience with fairs and entertainment production, especially for years with the Napa Expo and Town & Country Fair, make him the right person to continue the leadership Joe has provided for decades,” said Board President Jeri Hansen. “Corey has practical and operational experience, as well as a vision for how the Napa Expo can continue to evolve as an event and gathering place for the entire Napa Valley community.”

Oakley comes to the Napa Expo from Helm & Sons Amusements, Inc., of Riverside, where he was vice president of business development and strategy for 18 years. Helm & Sons is the carnival operator for the Napa Town & Country Fair.

Oakley was general manager and CEO of Sonoma County Fair and Exposition in Santa Rosa from 2005–2007 and was president and CEO of National Orange Show Events Center from 1989–2000.

Oakley also is owner and CEO of In Front Events of Santa Rosa, an event planning business.