Bow N Arrow is leaving downtown Cotati after 6 years, moving to Petaluma

Local clothing and accessory boutique Bow N Arrow Clothing in downtown Cotati is leaving its original storefront later this month and moving to Petaluma.

The owner, Jennie Jacinto, announced the news Thursday on social media, saying the store’s last day open to the public in Cotati is Feb. 24.

“We can’t wait to share more information with all of you,” Jacinto said in her post on Instagram. “We are extremely blessed for all the love we got this year in Cotati.”

Bow N Arrow Clothing was founded by well-known local entrepreneur Mercedes Hernandez, who started the company online in 2016 when she was just 18. She opened her first brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Cotati on Old Redwood Highway a year later.

She then decided to explore other business ventures and passed the business to Jacinto and her husband, Alejandro, who had been selling clothing from their brand, Roses Heaven Boutique, at Bow N Arrow.

No further details on where in Petaluma the boutique would be moving to were available.

She said in her Instagram post that the boutique plans to reopen in mid-March.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.