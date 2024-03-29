Bow N Arrow reopens in Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

Bow N Arrow & Friends has officially reopened in a new storefront at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets.

The boutique clothing shop officially reopened March 22 in a storefront on the south side of the open-air shopping center in between Gap and Old Navy.

Co-owner Jennifer Jacinto said she wanted to be in Petaluma since she bought the business from founder Mercedes Hernandez last year.

“It just gave me a fresh start,” she said. “I felt like it was time for us to move and get a little bit more of a different demographic than what we had in Cotati.”

Although the storefront at the outlet is about 20 square feet less than the Cotati location, Jennifer said the open floor space makes the boutique’s new home feel more spacious with plenty of room for merchandise on the floor and dressing rooms toward the back.

She said traffic to their store has been busier, especially on the weekends, and moving to the outlets have exposed the boutique to a wider age demographic of teenagers to people in their 40s.

“People are excited we’re here because there are no boutiques in the outlets,” Jennifer said. “We have a different style here and people are loving that they don’t have to go all the way to the mall to find it.”

Jackie Gonzalez, area director of marketing and business development with the Petaluma outlets said Bow N Arrow & Friends will be a natural fit for the outdoor shopping space.

“We have a unique mix of national outlet brands and local retailers such as National Sports Memorabilia, Suit Up, and Cinnabar Theater,” she said in an emailed statement. “We are honored to have Bow N Arrow & Friends choose us as their new home and are excited for future collaborations.”

The shop originally opened in Cotati in 2017 by founder Mercedes Hernandez. Hernandez who then sold the business in 2022 to Jennifer and her husband Alejandro.

The two had been selling products from their own brand, Rose Heaven for five months when Hernandez asked if they would like to buy the business.

The Jacinto’s have now owned the business for a little over a year, featuring items such as clothing, accessories and home décor from 18 local vendors. Jennifer said while they may not be in Cotati anymore, they will still honor the 15% off student discount on Bow N Arrow merchandise.

“We can’t wait to see what the outlets bring for us,” Jennifer said. “We enjoy working with other small businesses and we love to offer them the opportunity to grow as a local business.”

