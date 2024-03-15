Brew Coffee and Beer has closed Forestville location

Not quite a full year in, local coffeehouse Brew has closed its second location in Forestville.

Brew owners announced the closure on social media but did not give a reason that led to the location’s closing. The owners said in their post that they had put their hearts and souls into this location, but it wasn’t enough to sustain its opening.

“We are so grateful for this past year and the Forestville community we have gotten to know,” the owners said in their social media post. “We will miss this magical little town so very much.”

Owners Jessica Borrayo and Alisse Cottlev did not immediately return The Press Democrat’s request for comment Friday afternoon.

Brew opened its original downtown Santa Rosa location on Healdsburg Avenue in 2015 inside a little green corner building with an LGBTQ+ flag near the door and four large hand signs spelling ‘Brew’ in American Sign Language on the outside.

The Santa Rosa location, which has become a beacon for the local queer community and artists, will remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

