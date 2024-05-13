Auction house that gained prominence on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ returns to Sonoma County

An auction house that gained national fame on PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” has returned to its Sonoma County roots with a new satellite office in Windsor.

Brian and Donna Witherell, co-owners of Witherell Auction House, have opened the first of five planned consignment centers for buyers and sellers.

The mini auction company, as Brian Witherell describes it, will host sales of items in the $100 to $1,500 range, and manage larger consignments through its Sacramento headquarters.

“Right now we're building (our first) sale and we hope to have it early to mid-October,” Witherell said. Some of the featured objects, he noted, will be locally sourced, such as Pomo Indian baskets and California paintings of regional places such as Sonoma and Marin counties. “They will always have our staple of jewelry and things that are always of interest. But the goal is small, affordable, unique items.”

Here is Witherell surprising the owner of an advertisement poster during a 1998 episode in Los Angeles:

And here is Witherell appraising a circa 1915 Louis Vuitton steamer trunk in Eugene, Oregon, in 2011:

From Capone to the community

Witherell Auction House specializes in fine art, rare treasures and antique firearms.

One of the auctioneer’s most notable live auctions that took place nearly three years ago was the estate of gangster Al Capone. The biggest seller was a .45-caliber pistol that sold for $860,000, the Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

The mini-auction venture is a far cry from Brian Witherell’s big auctions, not to mention his 23 years as a featured appraiser on “Antiques Roadshow.” That experience gave his company national prominence and taught him to work more effectively with clients.

“The trick to being on the ‘Roadshow,’ and staying on the ‘Roadshow,’ is to be able to tell people that their worthless items are worthless, and have them feel good about it.” Brian Witherell

“When you go to the Roadshow, you’re meeting with 300 clients in a day, looking at their objects,” he said. “The trick to being on the ‘Roadshow,’ and staying on the ‘Roadshow,’ is to be able to tell people that their worthless items are worthless, and have them feel good about it.”

Witherell said having those repeated interactions proved to be a valuable skill.

“You learn to read people better, and you just learn techniques that make the process easier for them,” he said. “So I would like to do more of that” in the mini-auction company.

Witherell left “Antiques Roadshow” during the pandemic, while the program was interrupted. He wanted to travel less and spend more time with his children and build the business, he said.

Family roots

The auction house was founded in Healdsburg in 1969 by now-retired Brad Witherell, who moved his company to Sacramento in 1996. Brian and Donna Witherell assumed ownership this year.

Brian Witherell, who is about to turn 60, was a kid back in 1969 when he started helping his dad with the growing business.

“I didn't work at the pace that he required when I was in the eighth grade, so he fired me,” he said, laughing. “But by the time I was 16, I got my footing. (Dad) did his first auction … in San Francisco, and I helped him with that.”

Brad Witherell said he started the business mainly because he “loved antiques.”

“I was working for another company and I wasn't happy there,” he said. “So I decided to start an auction business. It’s always scary because you don't know if it’s going to work or not.”

Brad Witherell was successful but, he said, “Brian has made the business better. I'm very proud of him.”

Here is Brad Witherell’s appraisal of a circa 1885 Colt Factory-manufactured revolver at a Tucson, Arizona, auction in 2006:

Witherell Auction House is profitable with gross revenue that varies year to year, Brian Witherell said.

“In the last four years, I think we had a high of a little over $5 million, and I don’t think we ever got under $2.5 million,” he said. “We don’t make widgets, so we’re at the whims of whoever is deciding to liquidate and contacts us.”

Looking to the future

Witherell’s small consignment centers will bring the community together, but the company otherwise will operate mostly online.

“As of 2024, we have no live auctions scheduled, and we do not plan to do any,” Witherell said. “We just made the commitment that this really is the future. … It just makes more sense. It's more efficient.”

The focus now is getting the five mini-auction satellite offices up and running, a process that will take about two years, Witherell said. There will be offices as far south as Modesto, up to northern Nevada.

Co-owner Donna Witherell is a Sonoma County native and local W real estate agent. For the new office, she and her daughter, Jenna, recently purchased the Tynan Building, near the town green in Windsor.

Brian Witherell has been traveling back and forth between Sacramento and Windsor while he searches for a qualified job candidate to oversee the consignment center.

Two weeks ago, he hired gemologist Adam Anapolsky as general manager of annexauctions.com, the company’s operation for liquidating smaller items.

Anapolsky had worked most of his life as a pawnbroker in his family’s business, which had recently been sold to a corporation.

“I sort of found myself not really fitting into the corporate lifestyle, and Brian saw an opportunity for me,” Anapolsky said. The two have known each other for years, Anapolsky explained, because he occasionally contacted Witherell to help put a value on an item that came into the pawn shop.

“A few months ago, I had purchased a ticket that was a solid 14-karat gold … that was an entry to the Rialto Theatre in San Francisco,” Anapolsky said. He didn’t want to melt it down so reached out to Witherell. That conversation led to Anapolsky joining the auction house. “I think it's kind of ironic. It was almost like my golden ticket out of the pawn shop.”

Running an auction house is a tough business, Brian Witherell said, but he wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“What makes the business so fun for me is, even to this day, I have no idea what I’m going to get in. I could get a $100,000 painting, I could get a bunch of Pokemon cards,” he said. “There’s always something, so I’m just on the hunt for objects of value and going through people’s estates and collections.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.