Bright skies ahead for Napa County Airport with new operators, terminal projects

Napa County Airport, built 80 years ago during World War II, is about to undergo a major renovation that officials expect will deliver millions of dollars in benefits to the county-owned facility.

The county has granted leases to two companies to construct new terminals and provide services such as aircraft management and maintenance, flight training, as well as restaurants and other concierge services such as lounge amenities and conference space.

Atlantic Aviation and Skyservice each signed a 30-year lease with a 10-year renewal option, according to the county. They will also lease approximately 10 acres and an existing hangar, and build a fuel farm.

Known as fixed-base operators, the two companies’ revitalization work is expected to bring benefits valued at more than $130 million to the airport over the course of the leases, according to county officials. The development of the new facilities will total no less than $27.2 million, the county stated, with additional focused investments over the first 15 years.

“(This) is the largest capital investment in the history of Napa County that is going forward,” Supervisor Belia Ramos stated during the Dec. 6 Board of Supervisors meeting. Ramos oversees District 5, which encompasses American Canyon and the surrounding area. “I just want to stress that this is significant from an economic-generation standpoint, providing sustainability and a future path forward for the airport, and its significance in our community.”

Napa County Airport is used for air-taxi service, corporate jets and private planes. Unlike Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, it does not offer commercial airline service.

The airport also recently welcomed a new tenant that plans to open its U.S. headquarters at the facility in its pursuit of an electric plane.

Following the board’s approval, the next step for Atlantic Aviation and Skyservice is to sign contract agreements with the county and hire contractors, said Airport Manager Mark Witsoe, who joined the airport in August.

The airport staff will also relocate.

“We need to move out of the building that we're in, we need to move some infrastructure around and demolish this old terminal building,” Witsoe said, “and make way for both FBOs to build on this site.” That process is expected to be complete by April 2024, and both FBOs are scheduled to have their new terminals completed in about 2½ years, he added.

One of the FBOs, Atlantic Aviation, is already stationed at the airport. The company is doing business as Napa Jet Center, Inc., as a result of it acquiring Lynx, another FBO that operated at the airport under the same name.

The other FBO, Skyservice, is the newcomer to the airport. The 36-year-old company is based in Toronto, Canada. It will set up temporary facilities at the Napa airport in January, according to Ty Dubay, chief of staff at Skyservice.

“This (project) is a little bit complicated because of some of the existing structures, as well as the airport moving from their current terminal building to their new terminal building,” Dubay said. “So, we kind of have to phase-in the construction. We’ll be operating out of the temporary FBO until we have the permanent one completed.”

Meanwhile, the airport has a new air service.

“A couple of months ago, we welcomed a new tenant called AutoFlight,” Witsoe said, adding the company is looking to develop and get certification for an electric aircraft. “It’s actually got the capability of landing and taking off vertically … so it transitions from vertical to horizontal flight throughout its mission.”

AutoFlight is a multinational firm, with offices in China and Germany, and is looking to make Napa County Airport its U.S. headquarters, he said.

“There is a lot of opportunity and a lot of optimism at the airport,” Witsoe said. In addition to the two new FBO agreements and AutoFlight, work is underway to repurpose the former Japan Airlines Flight Training Academy. “Those facilities still stand, but they are largely unoccupied. We will be working on establishing a mini-business plan just to reactivate that building and put it into productive use.”

There are 10 county employees at the Napa County Airport. The facility is financially supported through revenue earned at the airport, along with federal and state grants for capital improvements, according to the county. There is no county general fund support, officials said.

