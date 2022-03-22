Broadcasters named among 2022 Heart of Napa Awards winners

Wine Down Media, which owns two Napa Valley radio stations, has received the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership’s Corporate Community Service award, the nonprofit group stated.

The media company operates KVYN 99.3 FM “The Vine” and KVON 1440 AM/96.9 FM “MegaMix.” Presentation of the award came last week as part of the center’s seventh annual Heart of Napa Awards at Napa Valley Expo.

“Wine Down Media’s focus on volunteerism is to maximize the impact where employees live and play,” the group stated, citing owners Julissa and Will Marcencia for their service to the area.

Also recognized was Rob Weiss of Mentis, a mental health provider, for the Heart of Napa 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award.

“Mentis’ vision is to create a community of enduring strength by equipping children, youth, adults, and seniors with the tools they need to live emotionally healthy and stable lives,” the center stated.

The Excellence in Board Leadership Award was given to Sandy Re Sims, Aldea Children and Family Services.

“Sandy Re Sims’ dedication and commitment to Aldea’s mission contributed to a highly successful and first ever virtual Change-A-Life Gala which raised $135,000 for Aldea services and programs. Sandy has been active in ensuring staff have felt supported during the pandemic; she meets with the CEO weekly and has successfully recruited and mentored board members to ensure Aldea’s continued success.”

The 2021 Heart of Napa Award for Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence was presented to OLE Health.

“OLE Health provides high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to everyone who walks through their doors, regardless of income, insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay,” the group stated.

The presenting sponsor for Heart of Napa was Bank of Marin. The awards were sponsored and presented by Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (Corporate Community Service and Excellence in Board Leadership), Syar Foundation (Volunteer of the Year), Redwood Credit Union (Youth Volunteer of the Year), Comerica Bank (Excellence in Leadership) and Kaiser Permanente (Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence).