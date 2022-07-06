Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers.

● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California.

● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living).

● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs.

● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%.

● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060).

● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052.

● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households.

Continuing to keep up with the need for low-income housing is a never-ending challenge in California, made so by delays and the need to pursue funding, some times having to tap up to 20 funding sources to build a single project.

“Our wait list for a new PEP housing complex currently has 300 names. This is the first time we have had to close the wait list in our 44-year history,” said Mary Stompe, executive director of nonprofit Petaluma Ecumenical Properties (PEP) Housing in Santa Rosa.

“We can’t obtain, build and remodel units fast enough to satisfy demand. Finding funding can take up to five years,” said Stompe, explaining that in addition to funding, delays can be because of time needed to purchase property and gain government approvals.

PEP Housing has 21 properties with a total of 677 units located in five Northern California counties. Fourteen are located in Petaluma, three in Santa Rosa and one each in Ukiah, Kentfield, Vacaville and Oroville.

Nearing completion this summer is the 54-unit, 46,170-square-foot PEP River City Senior Apartments at 951 Petaluma Blvd., built on 1.31 acres. It is designed for seniors 62 and over. Nineteen units are reserved for homeless veterans through Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH), and 15 units are set aside for homeless seniors.

Set back 20 feet from the banks of the Petaluma River, this new community consists of two two-story buildings and one three-story structure with 40 parking spaces. The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Built by Wright Contracting, River City will feature a community room, outdoor barbecue, office, group room, high-speed Internet and wellness center along with a community path and patio area. PEP is constructing a bicycle and pedestrian trail on city-owned land adjacent near the eastern property boundary connecting to existing and planned river access trail segments and the dock on the river.

Wellness center providers include medical, dental and other health services professionals. Rental assistance and individualized case management also will be provided to formerly homeless veterans.

The project has received a Greenpoint Silver rating for energy efficiency and is being built with sustainable materials wherever possible. A transit stop is in front of the property on Petaluma Boulevard South.

The general partner of owner River City Senior Apartments LP is River City Senior Apartments LLC, with Caulfield Lane Senior Housing Inc. as its sole member. Caulfield is a nonprofit that has a common board of directors with PEP, is solely controlled by PEP, and serves as a supporting organization to PEP.

Funding for River City Senior Apartments was obtained from several sources, including $16.12 million from limited partner Merritt Capital; a $7.26 million loan from California Community Reinvestment Corporation; a $1.3 million land loan from city of Petaluma; a $1.5 million loan from city of Petaluma Housing; a $600,000 loan from county of Sonoma Housing Fund; a $975,000 loan from County HEAP; $250,000 from Home Depot; $825,000 from AHP, and a $1.595 million (Def. Developer Fee). Silicon Valley Bank is the construction lender.

Total cost for the River City project is $30.65 million, but it could go higher, according to Stompe.

She said in the past PEP has had to obtain partial funding from as many as 19 sources for a single project.

“We are constantly looking for additional resources for all of our properties to stay on the cutting edge,” Stompe said. “My philosophy is to go beyond affordable housing basics and food to provide quality of life amenities for those in their golden years while also helping to keep residents from becoming socially isolated.”

For example, PEP trained 230 residents in interactive groups to use Apple iPad tablets that were given to seniors as gifts.

“Our wellness centers bring in nurses and occupational therapists and other health professionals to help residents live independently longer with emphasis on exercise, diet, prevention and meeting their accessibility needs,” Stompe said.

Providing a range of services for residents means partnering with other nonprofits, such as Meals on Wheels and food banks to fill gaps in the support network.

In east Santa Rosa, the $10.3 million 26-unit Linda Tunis Senior Apartments PEP project for low-income seniors at 600 Acacia Lane is set for completion in September. It is dedicated to seniors — such as Linda Tunis — who died at the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.