Builder of Healdsburg senior community hires HR executive

Pamela Coleman has been hired as vice president of people and culture for The Kendal Corporation and the San Francisco Zen Center, which plans to open Enso Village, “a Zen-inspired senior living community Life Plan Community” currently under construction in Healdsburg.

The companies plan to open the facility later this year.

“Enso Village prides itself on being a unique place to work and live. We focus on a culture where staff and residents engage fully and form meaningful relationships,” said village CEO Rosemary Jordan. “When searching for someone to fill this position, we knew we needed someone who understood the significance of working on a project that has never been done before, with national implications. We are confident that Pamela is the right fit.”

Coleman most recently was vice president for people and culture at La Terra Fina, a food and beverage services organization. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brown University and has a Six Sigma Green Belt certification, the company stated.

The Kendal Corporation operates in eight states: Hanover, New Hampshire; Ithaca and Sleepy Hollow, New York; Northampton and Easthampton, Massachusetts; Lexington, Virginia; metro Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Kennett Square, West Chester and Newtown, Pennsylvania; and Oberlin, Ohio.