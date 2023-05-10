‘Builder’s remedy’ suit against Belvedere dropped for now

A nonprofit financed and controlled by the California Association of Realtors has withdrawn a lawsuit against the city of Belvedere for failing to follow proper procedure for garnering state approval of its new housing element.

"We agreed to voluntarily dismiss the case, at least temporarily, while we wait to see if the city is going to amend its housing element, re-adopt its housing element or simply do nothing," said Matt Gelfand, legal counsel Californians for Homeownership.

"The city agreed to extend our statute of limitations to refile if we so desire in the next couple of months," Gelfand said.

Belvedere City Manager Robert Zadnik did not respond to a request for comment.

Gelfand said Californians for Homeownership is proceeding with a nearly identical lawsuit against the city of Novato. YIMBY Law, a nonprofit, has sued Sausalito and Fairfax in connection with their housing elements. Those suits are also ongoing.

Each of the four lawsuits seek the court's determination that the municipalities are now subject to something known as the "builder's remedy."

The California Housing Accountability Act, signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017, provides that if a California city or county lacks a "substantially compliant" housing element, the jurisdiction is precluded from using its zoning or general plan standards to disapprove any housing project that meets certain affordability requirements.

To be eligible for the so-called remedy, at least 20% of a developer's proposed homes must be affordable for low-income residents or 100% of the homes must be affordable for moderate-income residents. Gelfand said he is not aware of any builder's remedy filings in Marin to date.

Every eight years municipalities and counties are required to update their housing elements to show how they propose to meet existing and projected housing needs through rezoning and other policy changes.

The number of units assigned to Marin municipalities and the county of Marin have increased dramatically, in part due to new requirements to also "affirmatively further fair housing," which requires active steps to racially integrate communities. Affluent communities with access to good schools and jobs have been assigned more housing than other communities.

During the previous cycle, Belvedere had to plan for just 16 new residences while during the current 2023-2031 cycle it must accommodate 160.

Under state law, jurisdictions are required to submit a draft copy of their housing elements to the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for review 90 days before adopting it. This is to give regulators a chance to suggest revisions and the public time to comment.

The lawsuits filed against Belvedere and Novato on Jan. 25 in Marin Superior Court alleged that neither municipality complied with this requirement.

According to the lawsuits, Belvedere officials did not submit a draft housing element to the state before adopting its housing element on Jan. 24. The suit said Novato city officials submitted a draft plan to the state on Jan. 12, before adopting it on Jan. 24.

"Our hope was to get a trial scheduled quickly enough that it would occur before there was a further decision on the housing element, in this case the decision by HCD," Gelfand said. "Our goal with lawsuits like this is to get them resolved before intervening actions make them moot."

At this point, however, HCD has reviewed the housing elements of both Belvedere and Novato and rejected them, pending changes. Sausalito’s housing plan was accepted April 28.

Of the 36 local governments in Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, only six as of May 10 were in compliance with California Housing and Community Development Department rules for planning enough new housing over the next eight years. (North Bay Business Journal screenshot)

Gelfand said since 90 days have passed since Belvedere and Novato submitted their housing elements, they can now legally adopt the plans.

"If Belvedere does not take any action in response to HCD's letter then we will likely go back to court with the same case, but I expect them to do something," Gelfand said. " If we end up litigating against them now it will likely be on a different issue, probably on the substance of their housing element, whether it complies with state law."

Nevertheless, Gelfand said his organization is continuing with its legal action against the city of Novato.

"We asked Novato if they wanted to do something like we're doing in Belvedere and they declined," Gelfand said. "It appears that they don't want to do anything with their housing element. They just want to rest on what they have so we can go ahead and litigate the issue because they're not going to cure the procedural problem."

Novato City Manager Adam McGill wrote in an email, "We don't comment on litigation and certainly wouldn't comment on any potential settlement negotiations if they occurred."

Barbara Kautz, a lawyer with Goldfarb and Lipman in Oakland that has advised the county, said according to HCD any jurisdiction that has not had its housing element approved at this point is subject to the builder's remedy. That would apply to every municipality in Marin as well as the county.

Kautz, however, disagrees with HCD's interpretation of the law.

"What the statute says, as opposed to what HCD says, is that the issue is whether you have adopted a housing element that substantially conforms with state law," Kautz said.

Kautz said there have been cases where HCD ruled that housing elements were out of compliance and the court disagreed. She said there have also been cases where HCD ruled that a housing element was in compliance and the court said no.

"It's really the courts that decide ultimately," Kautz said.

Riley Hurd, a land use attorney in Marin, said it remains to be seen whether developers will use the builder's remedy.

"I don't think we've seen a rush of builder's remedy applications in Marin yet because most people are waiting for some initial guidance from the courts on exactly how this as-yet-untested legal theory will be implemented," Hurd said.

"Assuming the courts follow the plain language of the law, cities that are out of compliance will have no ability to deny or delay projects, and we could see a rush of applications," he said.