Bull market lifts US employers, despite pandemic, inflation, analyst says

If your business lives and dies by the equity markets, “Happier days are here to stay” going into 2022, according to a snapshot view provided by Hennessy Advisors on Dec. 1.

The Novato-based investment manager provided the overall assessment of the stock market and stand-out industries such as banking during a virtual conference call.

An equity market is a market in which shares of companies are issued and traded. President Neil Hennessy said the stock market, a barometer of American commerce, shows no signs of plummeting into a bear market.

This current economic boon resembles a period between 1982 and 2000.

“In that 18-year period, we only had one down year — 1990,” Hennessy said.

“If we look at now, and what we’ve been through, the long bull markets have been there a long time, and I don’t see anything on the horizon that’s change that,” he said.

Biomedical and biotechnology firms, a number of which are based in the North Bay or have facilities here, will show growth given the persistent coronavirus variants’ spurring a concentrated focus on research and development.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 17% each year since 2009. Since then, 2018 marks the only year the index plunged. In some circumstances during this economic boon, earnings among American companies have gone up by almost 200% and “continue to grow,” Hennessy said. The S&P 500 alone channeled $7 trillion through the market and consequently onto company balance sheets.

“Cash is king,” Hennessy summarized.

Despite recent, major issues including the coronavirus, inflation and supply chain disruptions, the influx of money in the system has fueled substantial growth in business sectors and people who support industry.

“Consumers have a lot of cash on the sidelines,” Hennessy said.

As the federal government poured money into the stimulus plans and workers saved during shutdowns, a global pandemic failed to beat down an economy steadfast about steamrolling ahead.

People were saving at unprecedented levels because they weren’t going out to spend money on travel and eating out. Meanwhile, workers who were able to work remotely also stashed away money they would have used in their gas tanks. Those who haven’t returned may either make life-altering decisions as part of “The Great Resignation” or grab the bonuses and perks being offered.

“At some point, we’re going to have to get back to work,” Hennessy declared, especially with federal and state subsidies running out. In a cyclical capitalistic relationship, these workers will demand “more money” and therefore funnel that extra cash into the economy.

The steady growth has led Hennessy to predict a market reaching 40,000 on the Dow Jones in the near future. On Nov. 30, the index hit 34,484. The Dow is up 15.93% year over year, with 44 all-time highs so far in 2021. The S&P 500 went up 23.89% annually, while the Nasdaq tech-heavy index held its own, with a rise of 20.94%.

The one “wild card” at this point may be inflation as prices on goods skyrocket.

Obviously, some industries have fared better than others and will continue to do so.

“There’s no euphoria in this market, but there are pockets,” he said, clarifying the distinction as good news because euphoria often “precedes a bear market,” which would mean a notable decline. “I don’t see anything to derail this market, but there will be corrections.”

His financial investment firm has singled out certain sectors doing well, including energy, financial services, health care, biotechnology and portions of retail including those in the consumer durable goods category.

“Banks are the strongest than ever been,” he said.

Hennessy and Ryan Kelley, a portfolio manager and chief investment officer with the firm, noted a probably “retail revival” as people return to work, go out and therefore spend more and make up for lost time. Their prediction for the biggest quarter of the year for the retail segment is notable given the pandemic’s grip on American society — with consumers expected to spend at least 10% more than last year.

In Hennessy’s back yard, the firm’s executives told the Business Journal that they believe biomedical and biotechnology firms will show growth given the persistent coronavirus variants’ spurring a concentrated focus on research and development. Many are based or have facilities in the North Bay.

“Yes, this pandemic or even the longer-term endemic could certainly lead to continued and long-term investment in R&D and advancements,” Kelley told the Business Journal.

Through time, big winners will emerge, he clarified.

“Investing in biotech also requires some big bets and even industry expertise, and sometimes finding companies that are trading at very high valuations in the hopes of finding the next Moderna,” he said.