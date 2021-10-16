Burbank Housing opens 82 affordable dwellings in Napa, Santa Rosa; $221,000 in donations to local causes

Burbank Housing, based in Santa Rosa, has opened Napa and Santa Rosa communities with 82 homes altogether.

Redwood Grove is a 34-unit duet-style home ownership project at 2033 Redwood Road in Napa.

The nonprofit home builder stated The Redwood Grove project puts “homeownership in reach of local first-time homebuyers who otherwise would likely not be able to afford current market rate home prices.” The development provides homes for over 250 people, with every household either living or working in Napa County.

The agency stated the homes are valued $550,000, which it describes as substantially lower than current average home prices in Napa County. Buyers get heavily subsidized mortgages so that income-qualified homebuyers paid between $250,000-$400,000. Subsidies come in the form of financial support from city, county and state down-payment assistance programs.

Lantana Homes is a new 48 home single-family affordable home ownership project located at 2979 Dutton Meadow in Santa Rosa. The project provides homes for over 200 people, with home buyers either having lived or worked in Sonoma County.

Each home in the community is valued at about $494,100, lower than current average home prices in Sonoma County.

—

Nine nonprofit organizations in Napa and American Canyon are sharing a $120,000 grant from Redwood Credit Union.

“Redwood Credit Union is changing the lives of Napa Valley's children by supporting school-based wellness programs,” says Jennifer Stewart, executive director, Napa Valley Education Foundation. “Now, more than ever, our young community members need extra support to engage in school, and this year’s grant will help continue transforming young lives and allow students to thrive at school. We are so grateful for RCU’s years of impactful partnership and community investment in Napa Valley youth.”

—

Roger Trinchero Family Foundation in Napa has donated an annual grant of $100,000 five years to 10,000 Degrees, an organization to help students enter and graduate college in seven Bay Area counties, with this donation focused on Napa County, the San Rafael-based group stated.

According to the California Student Aid Commission, 56.7% of Napa County high school students are Latino, and of those students, 74% are from financially disadvantaged households, 36% are English language learners, and only 41% meet A-G requirements. Additionally, nearly 60% of Latino Napa County students graduate from high school without meeting the academic requirements to attend a four-year college.

“The Roger Trinchero Foundation is proud to partner with 10,000 Degrees and we are very excited about the work 10,000 Degrees is doing in Napa Valley to help students realize their full potential,” said Chris Roth, a representative of the Roger Trinchero Family Foundation, which is an arm of St. Helena-based Trinchero Family Estates winery.

—

Perfect Union, a cannabis retail operator, announced $1,000 donations to nine animal welfare organization, including Napa Humane Society and Ukiah Animal Shelter.

The donations honor World Animal Day (Oct. 4), which aims to create a world where animals are recognized as sentient beings and full regard is paid to their welfare.

—

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced the launch of a remote access lab solution designed for online learning via a remote setup of a basic instrument lab. It includes web-based lab management and scheduling administration, as well as instrument control and remote access for measurement and analysis.

The product, the Santa Rosa-based firm stated, “enables university teaching labs to seamlessly transition to online learning. It allows students to remotely access a lab setup and perform lab work through the web browser. Keysight's remote access lab solution includes the following key components.”

—

President Biden signed legislation Sept. 30 that provided continued funding for the federal government through Dec. 3 and included a provision that would provide aid to local grape growers and wineries that suffered financial losses during the 2020 wildfires.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, sponsored the language that was included in the omnibus package. It would provide $10 billion in aid for agricultural producers across the country for crop losses from natural disasters occurring in 2020 and 2021. Thompson also has a small vineyard in Lake County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will administer the funds through a specific program and local vintners would have until the end of 2023 to apply for the aid. The 2020 grape harvest in Sonoma County was plagued with smoke taint from the Glass and Walbridge fires and resulted in a value of $357 million for the season, which was nearly half of the 2019 value.

—

Albertsons Companies, a food and drug retailer with more than 2,200 stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia, has entered into partnership with The Napa Valley Wine Academy (NVWA).

It will allow any of the grocery store chain’s wine stewards to take online Academy wine education courses to earn two different levels of certification: Wine 101 and Wine 201. The company is sponsoring the rigorous courses, which are on par in terms of depth and complexity with other recognized wine certification programs.

—

Bota Box, produced by Napa-based Delicato Family Wines, has been named the Wine Brand of the Year by Market Watch, a U.S. beverage alcohol industry publication.

Launched more than a decade a go, the 3-liter box wine Bota Box passed the 11 million-case mark in sales in 2020, the winery stated.

“I am grateful to the many retailers who voted to recognize Bota Box and Delicato Family Wines with this honor, as well as to Market Watch for its leadership in celebrating our industry’s greatest brands,” said Delicato Family Wines CEO Chris Indelicato.

In addition to Bota Box, the family-owned company founded in 1924 produces Diamond Collection, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Directors, Black Stallion and Three Finger Jack.